Improve your marketing campaign efficiency with bulk SMS SMPP application provider

Including a full-featured SMS functionality to your own product can be a tough job. Of course, businesses can send direct queries to many web-to-bulk SMS gateways, but they do not work properly or don’t support a certain type of options you may need.

Many leading providers working via SMPP v3.4 latest version protocol. With it, one can enable various text message sending functions in your own .net application with fewer efforts. Even, you don’t have to spend much time trying to figure out the right protocols, instead, you can develop a ready-made application system with a provider’s library.

This library supports developing both SMPP client and SMPP server which is enough capable of sending thousands of text messages in a second, working in both directions i.e sending & receiving messages. This helpful library provides you the easiest way to implement all standard functionalities of SMS, starting from concatenated messages, flash SMS to instant SMS delivery.

At the platform of India’s best SMPP Server provider, you can add multiple SMPP client connections. This SMPP gateway works flawlessly thanks to multi-threading and provides 100% safety by means of a reliable & secure SSL connection.

Some of the best features of SMPP are:-

1).Supports concatenated messages in full

2).Send & Receive text messages

3).Works with any other language including Arabic, Gujarati, Bengali, Telugu etc.

4).Support flash and WAP Push messages

5).High throughput capacity-up to 300 messages per second

6).Works via SSL connection

7).SMPP client application to add multiple SMPP server provider

In the age where SMS marketing has gained so much popularity among small and big marketers. As we all know, demand for bulk SMS services has increased drastically over a period of time and because of this the demand for multiple gateways and higher throughput has risen in our Indian market. Short message peer to peer is used worldwide to send and receive texts in the fastest and affordable way. However, binding with SMPP is a much-complicated task, but you can take the help of support team members to integrate it. SMS marketing experts suggest aggregators get bound with SMPP to experience better throughput rates. However, clients who consider HTTP SMS API best is now considered a lower-level technique to transfer certain text messages.

It is not as powerful as like SMPP connectivity in terms of sending a high volume of messages on behalf of businesses. HTTP is designed for individual use and can’t come with a load balancing feature. It also lacks the parameters required by the providers worldwide.

Moreover, the best thing about SMPP is after completion of your bulk SMS campaign, you will get detailed reports. Filter out via date or month to get particular campaign data. Download them for further verification. If you choose supreme bulk SMS SMPP application provider you will get 100% genuine reports.