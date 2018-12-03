Use Plymasters’ Expansive Range of Plywood for a Natural Interior Design Finish

Achieve the natural look for your interior design project with Plymasters high-grade plywood. Their range of ply is both tough and stylish, making for a versatile finishing material for your design.

[WANGANUI, 03/12/2018] – Plymasters, a trusted supplier of high-grade ply in New Zealand, offers a variety of plywood products suitable for interior design finish. These types of interior ply are ideal for creating an aesthetic finish that utilises the texture of ply, especially for creating a natural and rustic look. Aside from finishing applications, Plymasters also offers ply for construction, joinery and other architectural uses.

It Starts with the Material—Ply Product for Natural Finishes

Plymasters offers a range of ply in varying strengths and flexibility, with rich and subtle colours fit for creating warm and impressive interior design. Their products include the following:

• Chilean Pine Ply

Chilean Radiata Pine is a rotary cut softwood with clear faces that are fit for cabinetry and interior linings. The Chilean Pine Ply has a similar source as the NZ Pine ply, with a sanded finish that is less smooth. It is also fit for use in shelves and tabletops.

• Vorlac Plywood

Vorlac ply is a decorative panel that is fit for wall panelling and commercial cabinetry. It has one A/B grade perfect face veneer with a B grade veneer on the back face. It is prefinished with UV cured lacquer, which ensures a classic natural look. It is also suitable for marine interiors.

• Bamboo Panel

The bamboo panel is ideal for decorative linings, bench tops, bar tops and other vanities. It is a highly durable material, being harder than oak and maple. Its natural coffee colour makes it an increasingly versatile choice for interior designers.

About Plymasters

Plymasters specialises in all things plywood, offering their reliable high-grade ply for residential and commercial use in New Zealand. They have high-quality ply material for engineers, architects and all kinds of builders, suitable for construction and other aesthetic applications. Their catalogue of plywood contains a wide range of different finishes, strength levels and flexibilities. Plymasters is committed to providing sustainable and adaptable solutions for construction in NZ. For more information, visit their site at https://plymasters.co.nz.