Titanium Forging Market Size, Production and Revenue Analysis Report 2025

3rd December 2018– The global titanium forging market is segmented on the basis of product types, application and geography. Titanium has the extraordinary combination of great strength and light weight is resistant to corrosion when exposed to sea water and chlorine, and an important part of business. Forgings are usually produced at lower die temperatures with less costly and less complex conventional tooling. The production rates of conventional titanium forgings are typically much higher than for iso-thermal forgings resulting in a less costly part with shorter lead times. When the temperatures of both the forging dies and the titanium raw material are elevated to the same very high level, we term this condition as “iso-thermal”. The iso-thermal condition, with close tolerance, super alloy tooling, special lubricants and closely controlled forging speeds and pressures, combine to produce net and near-net configurations that require little to no machining.

Titanium alloys are selected for applications requiring high strength, low weight, high operating temperature or high corrosion resistance. Specific strength is high compared with steel. Densities are approximately 55% those of steel and 60% greater than aluminium alloys. The properties and cost of titanium alloys make them the choice in applications where a premium can be justified for high performance such as aerospace, chemical processing and prosthetic devices.

Titanium and titanium alloys must be protected from contamination by oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and carbon during heating for forging. This is most effectively done by coating the forging slugs in a liquid glaze or glass which is allowed to dry before heating for forging. The coating fuses at between 500 and 600°C forming a viscous surface which protects the material from contamination. The proprietary liquid glass coatings have lubricating properties which assist metal flow during forging. Some forgers have found that the addition of liquid based graphite to the die surface further improves die life and metal flow.

On the basis of product types, the titanium forging market is segmented into impression die, open die, rolled ring and so on. On the basis of application, the titanium forging market is segmented into automotive, non-automotive and so on.

On the basis of geography, the titanium forging market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The emerging markets in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are expected to register robust growth during the forecast period. This would majorly be attributed to increasing investments by the key players. The key players of titanium forging market are RTI, TIMET, Kobelco, ATI, Bharat Forge, NSSMC, ThyssenKrupp, Aichi Steel, KITZ, Schuler, Alcoa, and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal.

