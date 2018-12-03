The Cement And Concrete Product Manufacturing Market Was Valued At $746 Billion In 2017

Cement And Concrete Product Manufacturing Global Market Size:

The global cement and concrete product manufacturing market was valued at $745.3 billion in 2017. Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region accounting for $489.8 billion or 65.7% of the global market. China was the largest country accounting for $295 billion or 39.5% of the global cement and concrete product manufacturing market.

Cement And Concrete Product Manufacturing Global Market Overview:

Cement and concrete product manufacturing establishments are primarily engaged in manufacturing Portland, natural, masonry, pozzolanic and other hydraulic cements. It also includes ready-mix concrete manufacturing, concrete block and brick manufacturing, concrete pipe manufacturing, and other concrete product manufacturing. Cement is used in construction of buildings, bridges, dams, water tanks, roads, acid-resistant structure.

Cement And Concrete Product Manufacturing Global Market Segmentation Analysis:

The concrete and cement manufacturing market is split into the following segments: cement manufacturing; ready-mix concrete manufacturing; concrete pipe, brick, and block manufacturing market; other concrete product manufacturing.

Cement And Concrete Product Manufacturing Global Market Key Players:

The top five competitors in the market are Lafarge, CRH Plc, Cemex, China Resources, and Companhia Siderurgica Nacional. CRH plc was the largest player in the market. Through its subsidiaries, CRH manufactures and distributes building materials. The company operates through seven segments: Europe Heavy side, Europe Light side, Europe Distribution, Americas Materials, Americas Products, Americas Distribution, and Asia. The company manufactures and supplies cement, aggregates, ready-mixed and precast concrete, concrete landscaping, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, shutters and awnings, and fencing and composite access chambers.

