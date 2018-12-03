Sound of Wood’ enthralls city audiences with a promise for a greener Delhi

The fans of Indian Classical Music in the city were enthralled by the breath-taking yet spiritual flute recital by legendary flautist Pt. Ronu Majumdar on Saturday evening at Sound Of Wood, organized by Snehalata Memorial Foundation. The event was attended by high profile dignitaries and music lovers from all over the town, including Chief Guest, economic analyst and fashion icon Shri Sharad Kohli.

The event started with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by the Chief Guest and the performing artists, along with the program coordinator Sh. Binayananda Mishra and hon’ble Secretary among other dignitaries.

Pt. Ronu Majumdar’s performance was preceded by Vocal recital of Kolkata based vocal virtuoso Smt. Rageshri Das. Her versatality and intricasy reminded everyone about the legends of Hindustani classical music. She was ably accompanied by Delhi based tabla maestro Sh. Debasish Adhikary. On harmonium, Ravi Pal, a young and upcoming talent in the field of Indian Classical Music, accompanied the recital applause-worthily.

Pt. Ronu Majumdar enthralled the audience after that with his meticulous presententation of raag-ras through alaap jod jhala. After which his performance lasted another hour and a half which was filled with nuances and brilliance, deservedly making him one of the best in the field. His recital focused on the goodness of the theme, Sound of Wood and the beauty of the same. His recital was accompanied brilliantly, by Tabla maestro Pt. Arvind Kumar Azad. They were ushered with heavy applause of the audience.

All the artists were felicitated with glorious mementos by the Chief Guest Sh. Sharad Kohli on behalf of the organizers.

As Snehalata Memorial Foundation carries forward the goal of making the earth a better place to live in, the auditorium was donated 100 saplings by the organization, for cooling and cleaning of the environment and encouraged all the audience members to plant as many tress around them as possible.