Sodium Tripolyphosphate (STPP) Market- Trends, Price, Share and Growth Rate from 2017 to 2023

Our latest research report entitled Sodium Tripolyphosphate (STPP) Market (by application (ceramic tiles, detergent, food additives, metal treatment, paints, water treatment)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Sodium Tripolyphosphate (STPP). Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Sodium Tripolyphosphate (STPP) cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Sodium Tripolyphosphate (STPP) growth factors.

The forecast Sodium Tripolyphosphate (STPP) Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Sodium Tripolyphosphate (STPP) on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report.In 2016, Tripolyphosphate Market was valued at USD 2,250.7 million. The global sodium tripolyphosphate market is projected to reach USD 590 million by 2023, growing with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2017 to 2023. Sodium tripolyphosphate is the alkaline salt form of sodium phosphoric acid. It is an inorganic odourless white coarse powder, which dissolves in water. Sodium tripolyphosphate is used as an additive to make the seafood products, firm, glossier, and smoother. Moreover, STPP is used for processing of meats, modified starch, as well as sausage. It increases the pH value of meat and seafood, and hence the water retention capacity of those increases. STPP find application in the preservation of milk as well as fruit juice products. STPP is a good cleaning agent and it softens the hard water for easy foaming. Moreover, it helps the surfactants that dissolve the dirt to function effectively. Hence, STPP find applications in detergents industry for the manufacturing of detergents, dish washing products, soaps, and various other household and industrial cleaning products. STPP also find applications in industries such as cement, ceramics, paints, paper, and leather.

The demand from the food and beverages industries is expected to drive the growth of the global sodium tripolyphosphate market. The increase in demand for cleaning products in the emerging economies is further expected to drive the growth of the sodium tripolyphosphate market. Fluctuating Prices of STPP is a challenge for the major players in the market due to changing consumption patterns around the world. Stringent government regulations for food and beverages industry in several countries are expected to force many industries to look for the alternatives of sodium tripolyphosphate (STPP). This in turn is likely to be the major restraining factor affecting the growth of STPP over the forecast period. Polysaccharides are expected to pose serious threat to sodium tripolyphosphate, as an alternative in near future, as they are cheaper and eco-friendly.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global sodium tripolyphosphate market by application and region. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as ceramic tiles, detergent, food additives, metal treatment, paints, water treatment and others.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The companies covered in the report include Alfa Aesar, FMC Foret SA, Hubei Xingfa Chemical Group Co.Ltd, ICL Performance Products LP, Innophos Inc, Sichuan Jianguang Industrial Group Co.Ltd, The Mosaic Company, Tianyuan Group, Quimir SA de CV, and Wengfu Group Co.Ltd.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends, micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of sodium tripolyphosphate globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of sodium tripolyphosphate. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the sodium tripolyphosphate market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the sodium tripolyphosphate market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

