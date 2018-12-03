Quebec Immigrant Investor Program Now Open to Immigrate To Canada

Bayat Group

Suite 2302, Al Moosa Tower II,

Trade Center Area, Sheikh Zayed Road

Dubai,

U.A.E

Telephone: +9714 355 4646

Email: dxb@bayatgroup.com

The Quebec Government has introduced a new immigration program that runs from September 10th 2018 to March 15th, 2019. The program is passive in nature which means individuals are not required to establish a business or manage it within the province. The program requires high net individuals to invest in government guaranteed investments. Applicants must invest $1.2 million and have the intention of residing in the province of Quebec.

Applicants who receive the certificate of Quebec immigration can in turn obtain a Canadian permanent residency once they have followed examinations set by the Federal immigration authorities. Aside from meeting the requirement of $2 million, applicants must show their current asset net value, acquisition of funds in the past years along with supporting documents. All assets and personal liabilities must be declared by applicants that include bank statements, real estate evaluation, investor booklets and auditor financial statements.

Applicants who are successful must make investments for five years. At the completion of it the capital is returned to the applicants. Successful candidates will be issued the selection certificate. The investment is used to contribute towards the province of Quebec’s business and social programs.

Why should high net individuals choose Canada? The country offers high quality of life with massive opportunities, an excellent education system and one of the best health care systems worldwide. Individuals can apply for a Canadian permanent residency after 4 years and will have access to visa-free travel to over 170 countries. The Canadian passport is one of the strongest passports.

The Head of Bayat Group states that, “Canada is a great country with huge opportunities to build a career. It is a beautiful country with historical heritage and its neighbour is the United States. With in-depth practical experience over two decades our immigration consultants will offer meaningful advice and guidance to individuals considering the Quebec immigration program”.

About Us

Bayat Group in Dubai is a law firm that specializes in business immigration, corporate immigration and economic citizenship. With over two decades in the industry, Bayat Group has accumulated in-depth knowledge and practical experience to offer advice and guidance to business professionals and others on matters related to immigration and visa services. Our law firm is able to distinguish itself from others by understanding that no two clients are alike and designing individual strategies to meet the requirements of our client’s profile and needs. For more information visit our website on http://bayatgroup.com/bayat-introduction/