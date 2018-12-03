It’s all about loving your family for Janhvi Kapoor

The entire film fraternity is busy dressing up for industry’s one of the biggest weddings this year! Yes, it’s none other that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s grand wedding held in Italy followed by receptions in Bangalore and Mumbai.

The who’s who of Bollywood attended the reception and so does gorgeous Jahnvi Kapoor. The actress wore a bright yellow traditional lehenga paired up with glittery silver blouse. She also don a maang teeka and minimal make up to add a tinge of simplicity. She is truly an epitome of beauty.

Her siblings Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor coordinated each other in black outfits while Boney Kapoor chose black suit for the grand night.

How adorable they all look while posing together for the shutterbugs. These pictures are definitely setting up relationship and family goals.

On the work front, Jahnvi will kick start Karan Johar’s next directorial Takht soon and awaiting to sweep away all the newcomer awards coming year for her impressive debut in Dhadak.