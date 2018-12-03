Global Potato Starch Market Research Key Players, Industry Overview and forecasts to 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Potato Starch Market (by nature (organic, and conventional), type (modified, and native), end use (food industry, paper industry, textile industry, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Potato Starch. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Potato Starch cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Potato Starch growth factors.

The forecast Potato Starch Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Potato Starch on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report.

Potato starch is a fine powder derived from the root tubers of the potato plant. It is tasteless and it is normally used as a base material in food products without affecting their taste. It is used as a thickener, gluing agent, stabilizer, and additives in different food products. Potato starch is even used in many recipes such as wine gums, potato chips, bakery cream, noodles, hot dog sausages, cocktails nuts, and instant soups and in gluten-free recipes. It is use in pastry and sponge cakes for keeping the cake moist and gives a soft texture. Further, it offers certain health benefits such as growing absorption of minerals like magnesium & calcium thereby reducing the absorption of toxic & carcinogenic compounds and lowering overall blood glucose levels. It is also occasionally used in the preparation of pre-packed grated cheese to reduce sweating and binding.

Increasing consumption of convenience food across the world is likely to drive the growth of the potato starch market. Furthermore, increasing purchasing power of consumers in several developing countries and succeeding growth in the consumption of potato starch are also fuelling the market growth. Additionally, growing the usage of potato starch in chemical industry for its adhesive properties and in pharmaceutical industry to produce anti-biotic drives the growth for potato starch market. Moreover, the use of potato starch in the textile industry for stiffens and finished fabrics and in the paper industry is some of the key factors boosting the demand for potato starch market. Besides, a major challenge for the potato starch market is fluctuations in price of agricultural products due to distortion in climate which affect the yields due to uneven rainfall patterns. Decrease in rainfall also affects cultivation that results in difference in input and output prices. This factor hampers the growth of potato starch market.

As per the geography, Europe dominates the potato starch market followed by the North America and Asia Pacific region. In Europe region, favorable government legislation with increasing number of pharmaceutical companies and increasing health concerns drives the market growth. While in North America region growth is attributed due to the increasing usage of potato starch as thickening property, good taste & texture and in non-food products for binding & texturing is anticipated to propel the demand for potato starch market.

Segment Covered

The report on global potato starch market covers segments such as nature, type, and end use. On the basis of nature, the global potato starch market is categorized into organic, and conventional. On the basis of type, the global potato starch market is categorized into modified, and native. On the basis of end use, the global potato starch market is categorized into food industry, paper industry, textile industry, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and others.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global potato starch market such as Cargill, Incorporated, SÜDSTÄRKE GMBH, PEPEES Group, Novidon, Emsland Group, AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Avebe, Ingredion, AKV Langholt, and Finnamyl Ltd.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights into the demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the global potato starch market. Moreover, The IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of potato starch market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the potato starch market that will affect the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight into the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of the potato starch market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

