Food Certification Industry 2018 Industry Analysis, Top Players, Revenue and Market Share Report

Our latest research report entitled Food Certification Market (by type (ISO 22000, IFS, BRC, SQF, kosher certification, halal certification, free-from certification, and others), application (processed meat and poultry products, infant food products, dairy products, organic food, beverages, and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Food Certification. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Food Certification cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Food Certification growth factors.

The forecast Food Certification Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Food Certification on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global food certification market is projected to grow at a Healthy CAGR over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Food certification is confirmation by regulatory bodies with numerous food safety standards. It secures the system; products and procedure in the food supply chain are as per the established limits of food safety standard. The result is based on audits, tests, and inspections that provide security to the customer that the food products are as per the international and national food quality standard. This includes producers related to the preparation, storage, and handling of food products. The advantage of food certification is a steady production of quality and safe food products that reduce the risk of contamination, and also reduces food recalls from the market. Growing occurrence of foodborne illness and death due to consumption of contaminated food are increasing consciousness among consumers.

Factors such as growing consumer consciousness regarding certified food products and the growing incidence of foodborne illness are some key factors driving the market growth. Rising demand for processed meat product certification is also driving the demand for this market. Further, ensuring demand for convenience food, changing consumption pattern, and growing disposable income joined with consciousness regarding health problems connected with the consumption of contaminated foods are also boosting the growth for food certification market. Additionally, consumers willing to spend more on specialty or high-quality products and consumers’ prospect for quality food have amplified and this has resulted in the growth of the market. The certified person (Certification Candidate) can be the owner, manager, chef, cook or any employee responsible for safe food handling and who may ensure that other employees use proper food handling techniques. However, a rise in the consumption of nominal processed food and the high cost of a majority of these certifications will slow down their production in small businesses are hampering the growth of food certification market.

Among the geographies, Europe estimated for the largest market share in the food certification market followed by the Asia Pacific. While North America region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over the upcoming years. In Europe region consumers show high awareness regarding the food they eat, this further combines with the rising standards of living and is boosting the demand for the market. Factor such as growing incidences of food contamination across emerging economies, increasing standards of living and growing occurrence of food-borne diseases will fuel the demand for food certification market in the Asia Pacific region. In addition, the strong food safety policy imposed by the governments all over the North American countries for imported goods is a major factor driving the growth in this region.

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global food certification market such as Bureau Veritas, Underwriters Laboratories Inc, Dekra SE, AsureQuality Limited, Intertek Group plc, Lloyd’s Register Group Limited, SGS SA, TÜV SÜD AG, ALS Limited, and DNV GL Group AS.

The report provides deep insights into the demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the global food certification market. Moreover, The IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of food certification market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the food certification market that will affect the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight into the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of the food certification market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

