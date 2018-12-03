Daisy Extract Market Report 2017 to 2025

In the new aura of modern world, people have started to prefer natural and herbal products instead of high priced artificial products. Bellis perennis commonly known as Daisy plant is herbaceous perennial plant with various benefits like skin care, cosmetic applications, and pharmaceutical applications. Daisy extract is composed of flower and leaf extract. It is used as an ingredient in various pharmaceutical products, and skincare products. Daisy flower extract is also used for lightening the skin tone by interrupting the path of melanin formation as it contains a combination of polyphenols that inhibits the tyronase formation which suppresses the melanin formation. Daisy flowers are edible and possess anti-bacterial properties, hence used in teas to treat gastrointestinal disorders. Daisy extract have history of healing wounds, hence exceptionally repair the skin tissues.

On the basis of region, Daisy extract market is holding the highest share in Europe, followed by North America and Asia, where they are often considered as weed. Daisy extract market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Daisy Extract Market: Segmentation

Daisy extract is an herbal alternative used in cosmetic, skin care and pharmaceutical industries. Daisy extract market can be segmented on the basis of form, applications, variety, and region.

On the basis of form, Daisy extract market can be segmented into Daisy extract powder and liquid Daisy extract.

Daisy extract market can be further segmented on the basis of applications into pharmaceuticals, cosmetic products, skin care products and teas. Leaves of Daisy plant possess anti-bacterial properties.

On the basis of variety, Daisy extract market can be segmented into organic Daisy Extract and Conventional Daisy extract. Organic products are more preferred in the market.

Daisy extract market: Drivers, Restraints and Trends

Due to change in the market trend, people are more interested in natural products which will play an important role in the present Daisy extract market as it can suffice the need. The Daisy extract is new in a lot of the countries and has a potential market to grow. Improved farming techniques in the producing regions and plant’s own ability to grow fast have created a good surplus yield, which is leading to the easy availability of cheap raw source for the Daisy extract market, hence could be considered as a driving force. Anti-bacterial properties of Daisy extract are exploited by pharmaceutical industries, hence could be a driving force for the market.

Less awareness among the population about the Daisy extract could be considered as a restraint for the market. Also, the quality of the final product is determined by pre-harvest and post-harvest factors like harvest time of the plant or the moisture content of the extract.

Daisy Extract Market: Regional Outlook

Depending on the geographic regions, Global Daisy extract Market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and MEA.

Europe holds the largest share of Daisy extract Market followed by North America which also possess a large Daisy extract Market. U.K, Denmark, Lithuania, France, and Netherlands hold the top list of producers in Europe.

Asia Pacific Daisy extract Market is expected to grow during the forecast period because people have started to opt for herbal products. China holds the largest share. Middle East and Africa is expected to grow in forecast period.

Population around the globe is getting aware slowly about the health benefits and products of Daisy extract. The recent trend is people are looking for more health beneficiary herbal products.

Daisy Extract Market: Key Players

The local manufacturers could be the key players in uprising Daisy extract Market. Some of the prominent manufacturers of Daisy extract are Florihana, Burt’s Bees, Sisean cosmetics, Bristol botanicals ltd., Rhonda Allison, Carruba, Inc., Changsha Vigorous-Tech Co. Ltd., SRS Aromatics and few other regional players.