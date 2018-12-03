Caustic Soda Industry 2017, Deep Market Research Report Analysis, Forecast and Outlook

Our latest research report entitled Caustic Soda Market (by application (alumina, detergents, food, inorganic, organic chemicals, pulp & paper, soaps)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Caustic Soda. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Caustic Soda cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Caustic Soda growth factors.

The forecast Caustic Soda Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Caustic Soda on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. The global market size of caustic soda was worth USD 33816.0 million in 2016 and it is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% to reach USD 46866.1 million in 2023.

Caustic soda is also known as lye, sodium hydrate, and sodium hydroxide. Caustic soda is an inorganic odorless material with strong base and highly corrosive properties. It dissolves in ethanol, methanol, and water. Caustic soda is also available in solid forms such as flakes, granules, and pellets. It is obtained as a co-product, during the electrolytic process for the manufacturing of chlorine, using technologies such as diaphragm cells, mercury cells and membrane cells. Sodium chloride is the base raw material for the process and it splits during the electrolytic process to give sodium and chlorine. The sodium further reacts with water in the cells to provide caustic soda and hydrogen. Caustic soda produced by lime soda process has lesser quality. Caustic soda is a good reactant and hence finds application in the extraction of metals such as alumina and zinc. Moreover, it is widely used for the production of various inorganic chemicals. Caustic soda finds several applications as an auxiliary chemical in industries such as pulp & paper, textiles, oil & gas, detergents, cleaning products and others. Additionally, caustic soda finds application for the acids neutralization, pharmaceutical compounds synthesis, and rubber recycling.

Caustic soda garners a share of more than 40% among the inorganic chemicals in terms of volume of consumption worldwide. Demand from the organic chemicals industries account for a significant portion of the volume of caustic soda market. The increasing demand from end user industries such as pulp, paper, and textiles is expected to the drive the growth of the global caustic soda market. The increasing demand for alumina from the automobile industry is boosting the growth of the global caustic soda market during the estimated period.

Owing to the stringent regulations opted by governments in various countries for many industries for the environmental harm caused by the highly corrosive as well as reactive traits of caustic soda is a major restraining factor hampering the growth of the global caustic soda market. The prospects of global caustic soda market depend on the demand for chlorine, as caustic soda is a co-product obtained during the chlorine manufacturing process. The lower demand for chlorine from PVC manufacturing industry is expected to influence the volume of production of the caustic soda during the forecast period. As production of caustic soda involves higher power consumption, market growth is expected to face a major challenge of higher manufacturing cost. Higher price fluctuation for caustic soda in the commodities spot market is also expected to pose a major restraint for the major players in the market during the forecast period.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global caustic soda market by application and region. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as alumina, detergents, food, inorganic chemicals, organic chemicals, pulp & paper, soaps, steel/metallurgy-sintering, textiles, water treatment and others.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The companies covered in the report include Formosa Plastics Corporation, Hanhwa Chemical Corporation, Ineos Group Limited, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, PPG Industries, Solvay SA, Tata Chemicals, The Dow Chemical Company, Tosoh Corporation, and Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of caustic soda globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of caustic soda.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the caustic soda market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of the caustic soda market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

