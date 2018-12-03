Butane Market – Industry Shares, Market Strategies and Key Players 2017-2023

Our latest research report entitled Butane Market (by applications (LPG, petrochemicals, refineries and others. LPG is further sub segmented into residential & commercial, chemical & petrochemical, auto-fuel, industrial, refinery)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Butane. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Butane cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Butane growth factors.

The forecast Butane Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Butane on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. The global butane market is projected to reach USD 81 billion by 2023, growing with a CAGR of x.xx% from 2017 to 2023.

The global butane market was sized over USD 60 billion in 2015. The global butane market is projected to reach USD 81 billion by 2023, growing with a CAGR of x.xx% from 2017 to 2023. The rising demand for liquid petroleum gas (LPG) is the key factor driving the growth of global butane market from residential and commercial sectors where it is mainly used as a domestic fuel. Moreover, use of butane as petrochemical feed stock for producing other derivates and ethylene are also driving the growth of this market. Furthermore, rising standards of living and disposable incomes are also anticipated to drive the growth of global butane market over the forecast period. However, volatility in crude oil prices and stringent government regulations owing to growing environmental concerns are the prime factors restraining growth of global butane market. Rising industrialization with capacity expansions of refineries in emerging economies like India and China are likely to bring more opportunities to the butane industry. Increasing need for energy supply in automotive sectors as well as technological developments by companies for increasing the application areas for butane are anticipated to bring more opportunities to global butane market over the forecast period.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global butane market by applications and region. The global butane market is segmented on the basis of application as LPG, petrochemicals, refineries and others. LPG is further sub segmented into residential & commercial, chemical & petrochemical, auto-fuel, industrial, refinery and others. Moreover, LPG dominates the applications segment with share accounting more than 60% in 2015. The residential & commercial growth sub segment is expected to cover 50% of the overall butane industry over the forecast period.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The companies covered in the report include Valero Energy Corporation, Sinopec Group, Exxon Mobil Corp., Chevron Corp., British Petroleum, ConocoPhillips Inc., Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Total S.A, China National Petroleum Corp., Praxair, Linde and Air Liquide.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of butane globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of butane.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the butane market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the butane market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

