92.7 BIG FM ASSOCIATES WITH ROBINHOOD ARMY FOR #NOKHALIPET CAMPAIGN TO FIGHT AGAINST MALNUTRITION

National, December 03, 2018: Marking the Human Rights Day, 92.7 BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks has associated with Robin Hood Army for its social initiative – #NoKhaliPet with MJ Khurafati Nitin. Through this campaign, the radio station aims to feed 1 lakh underprivileged people across India. Spread over 9 days, the campaign kickstarts on December 3 across its 59 stations and will culminate on the day of Human Rights Day, i.e. 10th December. The radio network will also revisit its special No Khali Pet original song from today onwards, to highlight their endeavor towards creating a hunger-free India. The theme of the song ‘Khali pet rahega toh, kaise desh chalega re’ has been creatively selected keeping the core essence of the campaign.

The radio station through this campaign is reaching out to its listeners encouraging them to partake in the attempt to create a hunger-free nation. Listeners can be a part of the campaign and contribute their bit by sending information to the Robin Hood Army on their Facebook page regarding excess food in hotels, banquets, caterers, upcoming wedding to collect food as well as regarding donation of raw grains, legumes and pulses. BIG MJs from 59 radio stations will be visiting the local chapter of Robin Hood Army, engaging with listeners who have been working towards this cause in the city.

Commenting on the entire campaign, BIG spokesperson said, “We have always been at the forefront of creating campaigns not only for the entertainment of our listeners but also those which gives impetus to the growth in our society. This hard-hitting campaign aims to reinforce the reality of the prevalent challenge and encourage our listeners to make a difference. We hope thousands of listeners will associate with this campaign while working towards a common goal of taking a step towards hunger-free India”

MJ Khurafati Nitin who is leading the campaign will be talking about the initiative in his morning show. The celebrity RJ will emphasize on the relevance of Human Rights Day along with the radio station’s goal to feed the underprivileged across platforms.

Commenting on the initiative, MJ Khurafati Nitin, said, “Indian weddings often witness huge amounts of food wastage. Being a BhukhyaMantri, I am proud to be associated as well as leading this much-needed initiative started by BIG FM. Radio is one such powerful medium and through this we are trying to reach as many people to impart a sense of responsibility and awareness, hereby changing their perception towards food wastage.”

The campaign in association with a leading volunteer based organisation that serves less fortunate people by collecting surplus food from restaurants and the community is encouraging people to come forward and support the cause. People can reach out to Robin Hood Army Facebook page and make their contributions over there.