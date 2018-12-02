Transwish Indonesia Actively participates in GNIK (Gerakan Nasional Indonesia Kompeten / Indonesia Competent National Movement) congress. The event was held at Birawa Ballroom, Bidakara Hotel, South Jakarta at November 21st 2018. This is the first national congress held by GNIK and invitations are estimated more than 1000 participants.

The congress opened by Secretary General from Indonesian Ministry of Manpower Mr. Khairul Anwar. Mr. Khairul Anwar representing Indonesian Ministry of Manpower: Mr. Hanif Dhakiri. The opening of the congress was symbolically marked by beating the gong.

The congress title is “Transformasi Ketenagakerjaan Indonesia Menyongsong Era Industri 4.0″ or “Indonesia’s Employment Transformation towards Industry Era 4.0”. The congress aims are Industry Transformation Strategy, Job Future Map and Manpower Planning according Mr. Yunus Trionggo, GNIK initiator.

Participants are coming from Government representatives, Professional Association, Industry Association, APINDO, KADIN, BNSP, Academics, Professional Training Institutions (LDP), Professional Certification Institutions (LSP), Training providers, HR Communities, HR Management Practitioners and Experts in Indonesia.

TransWISH Indonesia at GNIK – Gerakan Nasional Indonesia Kompeten

As one of the respected Training providers and Authorized Competence Assesment Venue (Tampat Uji Kompetensi Resmi / TUK) from BNSP, Transwish Indonesia registered and get invited to the congress. This is one more step to increase the number of competent personnel / employee in Indonesia.

TransWISH Indonesia was represented by Ms. Hanan Farhana Muhamad, Transwish Indonesia’s Marketing & Training Supervisor and Ms. Tiara Transwish, Transwish Indonesia’s Senior Training Advisor. Due to the rules of the congress, one person only allowed to attend one concurrent.

GNIK – Gerakan Nasional Indonesia Kompeten Speakers

According to the Proposal, speakers are coming from practitioners and Executives. They are dividing in to rooms called concurrent. The speakers are:

Concurrent 1 – Coordination of Education and Industrial Curriculum

• Joko Baroto – HRD Head – PT Astra Daihatsu Motor

• EndangTri – Head of HCM & Corporate University -United Tractor (UT) School

• Hardijanto Saroso – Dean – Binus University Undergraduate Program

• Franky Supriadi – Director of Graduate Program – Prasetya Mulya Business School

Concurrent 2 – Competency Development and Apprenticeship

• Bob Azam – Direktur Corporate & External Affairs, Technical Government Affairs, and Administration – PT TMMIN (Advisory Committee –GNIK)

• B. Satrio Lelono – Dirjen Binalattas – Kemnaker RI

• Volker Schmid – Head of Asia Pacific Sales Region Asia – FESTO

• Lianawaty Suwono – Direktur – Bank BCA

Concurrent 3 – Transforming The Role Of Hr Practitioners In Facing The Industrial Revolution 4.0

• Setyono Djuandi Darmono – CEO -Jababeka

• Tuhiyat – Direktur Keuangan dan Administrasi – MRT Jakarta

• Herdy Rosadi Harman – HCM Director -Telkom

• Irvandi Ferizal – HR Director – Maybank Indonesia (Steering Committee –GNIK)

Transwish Indonesia wishes to involved in more GNIK Activities to support Indonesin Government to Certify and make more competent workers and personnel.