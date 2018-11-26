Surface Mount Technology Equipment Market Status, Revenue, Growth Rate, Services and Solutions- Forecast to 2022

According to Market Research Future Analysis, Global Surface Mount Technology Equipment Market has been valued at US $ ~4 Billion by the end of forecast period with ~8% of CAGR during forecast period 2018 to 2022.

Market Highlights:

The Surface Mount Technology Equipment market is growing rapidly. Increased demand in high tech gadgets, higher accuracy and increased use of flexible PCBs are driving the market. The Surface Mount Technology Equipment market is globally emerging across world replacing the through-hole technology successfully. Miniaturized components are the demand of today and Surface Mount Technology Equipment is accountable for it. It has been observed that by adopting the surface mount technology the system sales have increased considerably. The high cost of surface mount equipment system is restraining the Surface Mount Technology Equipment market. The surface mount technology needs thermal management for preventing the devices. This creates an additional requirement resulting into a restraining factor for the surface mount technology.

There has been a trend of rise in the number of smart and innovative products in the near future which is responsible for growth the smart technological equipment. There has been a growing demand of SMT by telecom networks and automotive sector that is majorly contributing to the SMT equipment market. The demand for high tech and more efficient electronic equipment is increasing in automotive and medical sectors. This would result in a significant growth of Surface Mount Technology Market. In recent year’s penetration of 3G, 4G, and 5G network technology has led to increase in the Surface Mount Technology market.

Key Players:

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in the Surface Mount Technology Equipment Market: – CyberOptics Corporation (U.S.), Fuji Machine Manufacturing Co., Ltd.(Japan), Mycronic AB (Sweden), Assembly Systems (Germany), Nordson Corporation (U.S.), Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan), and Orbotech Ltd. (Israel) among others.

Segmentations:

By End User segment, the consumer electronics and telecommunication sector are the major segments in Surface Mount Technology Equipment Market. The increasing demand of automated and technologically developed vehicles have led to increased usage of smart electric components resulting in an increase in surface mount technology equipment market in the automotive sector.

By Region, Asia-Pacific region has been leading the surface mount technology equipment market. Many factors such increased electronic manufacturing and necessity of lowering the costs have credited to developments of Surface Mount Technology market in Asia-Pacific region. Asia-pacific region followed by Latin America region has shown a positive growth in the Surface Mount Technology Market. It has been observed that Europe and America would have a linear growth in the surface mount technology equipment market. The European government has shown a positive support towards the electronic manufacturing startups which would inhibit the surface mount technology market.

For the purpose of this study, the global Surface Mount Technology Equipment market has been segmented on the basis of equipment and end user industries. The report on Surface Mount Technology Equipment contains detailed analysis with market size of each segment.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

