Sparkling Bottled Water Market is bound to Exhibit Comprehensive Growth – Market Data Forecast

Sparkling bottled water Market Overview

Plain water with dissolved carbon dioxide results in sparkling water. For preparing sparkling water, pressurized carbon dioxide is passed through plain water. The increase in pressure increases the solubility meaning more carbon dioxide can be passed in the water as compared to under standard atmospheric pressure.

Due to people becoming more health conscious, sparkling water serves as an alternative to carbonated beverages. Rising cases of obesity among children is also expected to drive the growth of the market. Beverage companies are coming up with various flavours of sparkling water which is further expected to fuel the growth of Sparkling bottled water market. However, a major restraint is the expensive cost of sparkling water as compared to carbonated beverages.

Sparkling bottled water Market Segmentation

The market for Sparkling Bottled Water is broadly categorized into product and distribution channel. By product the market is classified into unflavoured and flavoured. Unflavoured sparkling bottled water accounts for a major share of the market. Unflavoured sparkling water is also considered as a substitute for alcohol or carbonated beverages in social surroundings. By distribution channel the market is classified into supermarkets, on-trade, independent retailers and convenience stores. Supermarkets dominate the distribution channel segment.

On the basis of geography, the market is analysed under various regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. The Sparkling Bottled Water market was dominated by North America followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region for sparkling bottled water market.

Major Players:

The major companies dominating this market for its products and services are

Danone, Cott,

PepsiCo, Nestlé,

G. Barr,

Coca-Cola,

Crystal Geyser,

Vintage,

Tempo Beverages,

Sparkling Ice,

Pepper Snapple, and

VOSS of Norway.

