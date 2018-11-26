Philips Avent partners with WOOP to create India’s largest brand-led community of pregnant and first-time moms

– Top lactation experts to help create a program to help over 120,000 moms learn how to breast-feed their babies for longer

Mumbai, November 26, 2018: Engagement and Advocacy platform – WOOP (Women of Opinion) – has signed on (would be better if we say – partnered or collaborated) with Philips Avent, a leader in parenting and baby products, to create the country’s largest community of pregnant and lactating moms. Through its gamified platform, WOOP will help Philips Avent engage deeper with expecting and new mothers to help them understand the concept of assisted breastfeeding – where despite challenges, moms can CONTINUE to provide their baby the best nutrition with mothers milk.

With its proprietary technology powering the platform, WOOP’s advocacy campaign will enable Philips Avent to reach out to millions of new mothers and pregnant women to educate them on the importance of breastfeeding and create awareness about the availability of products like breast pumps that can assist them in their endeavor to provide best nutrition to their baby. Created by top lactation experts, the campaign will help the company to create a long-term, meaningful and insightful connection with moms. The education on breastfeeding and the benefits of mother’s milk in fun formats available on WOOP will make learning more fun and engaging

Speaking about the partnership with Philips Avent, WOOP’s Co-Founder and CEO, Ms. Rashi Mittal Nair, said, “It’s great to work with clients like Philips Avent that understand that true consumer advocacy is not a short-term campaign but an ‘always on’ brand strategy. The WOOP platform has been designed to identify, engage and leverage advocates on an ongoing basis in a scalable and measurable manner. Having used breast-pumps myself when my daughter was born, I can honestly say that if it wasn’t for this product, I wouldn’t have been able to provide her with mothers milk for the 18 months that I did. I’m really happy that with this program on WOOP, we get to spread this awareness and joy to more mothers in India and get them to experience how life-changing it can be.”

Commenting on the program, Ms. Pooja Baid, Business Head, Health & Wellness, Philips India said, “Philips is committed to the cause of breastfeeding in India. WOOP has given us a platform where peer support for nursing mothers and to-be moms will further drive awareness around the adoption of breastfeeding practices and the various solutions available to help prolong breastfeeding to the extent possible. This collaboration will also help us gain the scale we think this campaign deserves, and more importantly, we will be able to do it in a measurable manner.

With anything related to their baby, mothers tend to be a bit skeptical & hearing something from other moms, will build that much more trust in the product & the brand.”

In a test run, the campaign witnessed mothers spending an average time of over 11 minutes with the brand. In addition, Philips Avent has also been able to drive actionable insights from the on-tap community they have built by asking for feedback in the campaign.

Moms on WOOP can choose to advocate breast-pumps via either sharing their stories on social media, having conversations on trusted parenting forums, creating content for the brand, or even convincing other new moms to use breast-pumps. In the test run, over 50% of the moms helped spread the word and encouraged other moms to learn and try assisted breastfeeding; over 20% of moms created images, videos and stories around their experience of learning assisted breastfeeding.

Philips Avent plans to keep identifying, engaging and leveraging these advocates, keeping the program ‘always on’. Campaign looks to reach out to millions of moms in the coming years. It has got off to a great start with over 30,000 moms already advocating the brand in just a few months of its first run.

About WOOP

WOOP (Women of Opinion) is a platform to grow trust via communities of brand advocates, motivated by a cause. Grounded in psychology, WOOP is a platform already used by over 20 brands like Philips, Abbott, Glenmark, Kimberly Clark, Cipla, Kaya, JCB Salons, Swiggy and more, after just one year of its launch in India. WOOP creates high ROI campaigns, which combine word of mouth marketing with cause marketing by sponsoring education for one girl child for every 20 women engaged on WOOP. So far, through the platform, over 160,000 school days have been sponsored through Nanhi Kali foundation.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people’s health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips’ health technology portfolio generated 2016 sales of EUR 17.4 billion and employs approximately 71,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter