Overview of IVT DC Magnetron Sputter and E-beam Evaporation System of applications in Korea

Vacuum technologies are the core fundamental covering extensive industrial areas such as the space engineering, the biotechnology, the material engineering and the chemical engineering. To respond various demands for such fundamentals, we are producing/supplying various products from small devices and large scaled equipment including vacuum devices for researches, semiconductor testing devices, display process equipment, furnaces for semiconductors and valves for chemical applications.

We have been accumulating our experiences and know-hows on productions of precision components and advanced vacuum devices via cooperative projects performed with other companies, universities and research institutes for multiple years. Especially the intangible values are expected to be relatively higher due to the technical support from the vacuum center, Korea Research Institute of Standards and Science.

DC Magnetron Sputter:

• Available in single & multi sputter sources with water cooling system.

• Available in high voltage power supply (3kw ~ 10kw)

• Substrate Rotation & Heating (100℃ up to 400℃)

• Source size from 3″to 8″, User defined source size available.

E-beam Evaporation System:

• Single/Multi Pocket E-Beam source with Water Cooled Crucible (4 cc up to 75cc) with individual shutter

• High Voltage Power Supply (3kW to 15kW)

• X-Y Beam Sweep & Controller

• 4” Diameter View Port on Front Door With Manual Shutter

Applications:

• Material Analyses for Semiconductors and Displays

• Hydrogen Analyses on Automobile and Steel Materials

• Minimal Quantity Analyses of Ultra-Pure Materials

In general, the inspection for impurity (outgassing rate) due to the temperature increase is performed by using TDS. However, the local and direction-oriented measurement and diagnose techniques on Dc Magnetron Sputter Supplier impurity mappings of wafers in real-time are not established until now while there is no system available for simultaneous qualitative and qualitative analyses. We supply the TDS, the product overcoming such disadvantages.

Performance Comparisons:

TDS by IVT possesses higher compatibilities on Calibration, Heating, Pumping Speed and others against that of other companies. Also, depending on the applied area, DAQ software convenient for users is Thermal Desorption Spectroscopy Korea provided.