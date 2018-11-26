IoT India-2018 : Transforming India’s IoT Ecosystem

IoT India 2018 aims to bring fresh insights from real-world experiences and dive deep into the ongoing issues that call for industry-wide efforts and collaboration; while also stirring its audience towards the adoption of IoT in Manufacturing.

· More than 75 exhibitors from across the globe to participate

· Over 30 speakers’ from global leading MNC

· Themes include Shaping the future of Smart Manufacturing

· More than 1500 visitor to attend this inaugural edition

· Co-located with Xelerate India; a platform to foster and bolster the potential of Indian Start-up ecosystem

New Delhi, November 2018: Organised by SingEx Exhibitions India, IoT India is a part of the IoT series of events held annually in Singapore (IoT Asia). IoT Asia has been a key industry platform for governments, industries, and technology leaders to foster closer partnerships and in turn, create opportunities for the public and private sectors to embrace Internet of Things. Xelerate India 2018 is a platform for start-ups, corporates, government and support service providers to collaborate and advance innovation. As more and more start-ups attack the needs of heavy industry by developing sensors, cloud platforms, networking infrastructure, as well as machine learning software; Xelerate India aims to provide impetus to the mushrooming growth of such start-ups within the Manufacturing sector.

This inaugural edition of IoT India & Xelerate India 2018 Expo will present a host of exciting business opportunities. More than 1500 industry players and 75 exhibitors from across the globe will convene to exchange ideas, share expertise and showcase products and innovation on the dedicated platform. While exciting growth opportunities are present in India, today’s technology and Start-ups are susceptible to the force of global disruption. IoT and Xelerate India will present participants the rare opportunity to exchange insights, collaboration and discover new synergies in areas such as R&D and technology innovation on the floor. IoT India 2018 will also feature a series of exciting events including Business Matching, Demo Zone, Experience Zone, and Networking Reception

Baldeep Singh Pahwa, Country Head, SingEx India, while echoing the positive Industry response, said, “Manufacturing automation will lead to faster and more efficient production processes, increased efficiency, and reduction of complexity and downtime. As Industry 4.0 moves from vision to reality, it’s evident that no single player can do it alone. Only with open cooperation and idea exchanges will I4.0 concepts find their way into practical implementations. It is with this thought in mind that we set out to form a collaborative environment between suppliers and manufacturers at IoT India 2018”

Alongside exhibition SingEx India is organising a two-day IoT India conference focusing on the

theme Shaping the future of Smart Manufacturing. At this iconic event, attendees will hear

from prominent speakers from RPG Enterprise, Rockwell, BnR, SAP, Mitsubishi, PTC,

Microsoft, TATA Steel to name a few talking about Shaping the future of Smart Manufacturing using IoT. The conference will cover key topics like:

· Samarth Udyog – The road ahead for Indian Manufacturing

· Manufacturing Execution Systems for Increased Throughput

· Smart, Connected Machines and Markets

· Secure Industrial Networks and Universal Access Protocols

· Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

· Augmented Reality and its role in improving OEE

· Transforming Legacy Machines for I4.0

· Digitizing MSME for success

About SingEx India:

SingEx Exhibitions is a subsidiary of SingEx Holdings, and is wholly owned by Singapore’s investment company, Temasek Holdings. The company harnesses insights and its strategic networks to organise and manage a series of trade exhibitions and conferences in various industries including automotive, education, environment, e-commerce and logistics, technology, healthcare, and lifestyle. These events aim to connect businesses in Asia and globally, and facilitate business matching opportunities and knowledge sharing. For more information, log on to www.singex.com