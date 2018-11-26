Elementary And Secondary Schools Global Market interactive discussions and collaborative works

Elementary And Secondary Schools Global Market Size:

The global elementary and secondary schools market was valued at $1422.3 billion in 2017. Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region accounting for $610.1 billion or 42.9% of the global market. China was the largest country accounting for $307.2 billion or 21.6% of the global elementary and secondary schools market.

Elementary And Secondary Schools Global Market Overview:

Flipped classroom model of teaching is enhancing the students learning experience by creating an interactive atmosphere in classrooms. In flipped classroom, students view lecture materials or video lectures as homework prior to coming to class. In-class time, interactive discussions and collaborative works are performed under the guidance of the teacher. Flipped classroom gives students the flexibility to consume the lecture material at own pace and come prepared to ask specific questions in class. According to the Flipped Learning Network, 71% of teachers who flipped their classes noticed improved grades, and 80% reported improved student behavior as a result, thus indicating effectiveness of flipped classroom teaching model.

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for half of the global market. China was the largest country accounting for one-fifth of the global elementary and secondary schools market.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, educational services are using gamification techniques to enhance the students learning experience. Gamification is the concept of applying game-design thinking to different classroom tasks to make them more fun and engaging. Gamification is creating a holistic learning atmosphere in educational services that boosts engagement, motivation and essential skills development of the students. According to a survey conducted by We Are Teachers, 55% of the teachers are using digital online games as part of their teaching, and 63% agree that students want to practice difficult skills when presented in a game-like format. For example, Hornsby Middle School implemented gamification techniques to engage the students towards comprehensive learning.

Goodstart Early Learning was the biggest player in the elementary and secondary schools market, with revenues of $0.7 billion in 2016. Goodstart Early Learning’s strategy aims at ensuring financial stability to generate a surplus to reinvest into quality and inclusion initiatives.

The elementary and secondary schools market is segmented into Academies, Elementary or Secondary; Handicapped, Schools For, Elementary or Secondary; High Schools offering Both Academic And Technical Courses; High Schools offering Both Academic And Vocational Courses; Military Academies, Elementary or Secondary; Montessori Schools, Elementary or Secondary; Parochial Schools, Elementary or Secondary.

