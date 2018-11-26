Dewatering Equipment Market to Exhibit Impressive Growth During 2017-2025

Dewatering Equipment Market: Introduction
Dewatering is generally known as sludge dewatering equipment. Dewatering equipment separates sludge into liquid and solid components for waste minimization. Dewatering equipment find its application in industrial as well as municipal sectors. Its industrial applications include petroleum, mining, food & beverage refineries, pharmaceutical, etc. The municipal applications include commercial and residential sectors. Dewatering is basically two-phase separation method to remove sludge from municipal sewage plant or industrial wastewater treatment. In an industry the waste water disposal cost is directly proportional to the amount of residual solid particles in the liquid and concentration of the pollutants. So, decreasing the cost of wastewater disposal will decrease the operational cost. The dewatering equipment is a cost-effective solution and environmental-friendly equipment, which require less maintenance cost, minimal operating staff with low energy consumption.
Dewatering Equipment: Dynamics
The major factor that is responsible for the growth of the global dewatering equipment market is stringent government regulations related to industrial waste disposal. Other than this increasingly strict regulations, mainly in the areas of water reuse and wastage is also expected to affect the global dewatering equipment market positively. Also, degradation of freshwater resources due to disposal of industrial waste have compelled the administration to take immediate action towards pre-treatment of water before its disposal, which will also boost the global dewatering equipment market.
However, the high initial investment of dewatering equipment and availability of alternatives, such as chemicals, are expected to restrain the market growth of the dewatering equipment market. Rapid industrialization, urbanization, use of raw water in various activities, industrial and municipal regulations are factors that are impacting the global dewatering equipment market directly. Government and local administrations have also initiated various awareness programs to minimize water wastage and disposal of waste.
Dewatering Equipment: Segmentation
The global dewatering equipment market can be segmented on the basis of method as:
Sump pumping dewatering
Well point dewatering
Eductor wells dewatering
Deepwells dewatering
Others
The global dewatering equipment market can be segmented on the basis of concentration as:
Low concentration
High concentration
The global dewatering equipment market can be segmented on the basis of material type as:
Carbon steel
Stainless steel
Fibre-reinforced plastic
Others
The global dewatering equipment market can be segmented on the basis of technology as:
Centrifuges
Belt filter presses
Vacuum filters
Sludge lagoons
Drying beds
Others
The global dewatering equipment market can be segmented on the basis of end use industry as:
Municipal
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Paper and Pulp Industry
Food and Beverage Industry
Oil and Gas Industry
Iron and Steel
Chemical and Fertilizer
Mining and Mineral
Power Industry
Others
Dewatering Equipment: Regional Outlook
North America holds a significant share in the global dewatering equipment market in terms of value as well as volume followed by Europe. The dewatering equipment market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a substantial rate over the forecast period. Growth in the Asia Pacific dewatering equipment market is mainly due to the rapid growth in the urbanization and industrialization. Furthermore, significant investments in the field of cleaning as well as operation and maintenance of wastewater treatment and sewer in the countries, such as India and China, will bolster the dewatering equipment market. The growth in the dewatering equipment market in North America is chiefly due to the government support and funding in the field of development and implementation. Rest of the world market is estimated to account for a relatively small share in the dewatering equipment market.
Dewatering Equipment: Key Participants
Examples of some the market participants operating across the value chain of the global dewatering equipment market are:
ALFA LAVAL Corporate AB (publ)
Aqseptence Group
Andritz AG
Veolia Water Technologies
Huber Se
Flo Trend Systems, Inc.
Econet group (Dewaco)
Phoenix Process Equipment Co.
Komline-Sanderson Engineering Corporation
OY Ekotuotanto AB