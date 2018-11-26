Air Conditioners Market Share by Manufacturers, Trends and Distributor Analysis to 2025 Forecast

The Global Air Conditioners Market is expected to witness significant demand over the forecast period. The growing requirement for technologies for the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions and preserve the environment has intended that businesses are increasingly building air conditioners which are environmentally friendly as well as effective. The novel concept of air conditioners is expected to reduce the compressor’s consumption of power by around 25 percent as opposed to the unoriginal air conditioners and hence will subsidize towards saving the fuel. One of the major factors driving the growth of the global air conditioner market includes increasing the expectations of the consumers for enhanced cooling systems. In vehicles which are off-highway, tractors are attaining grip in the air conditioners market. The demand for comfort in severe conditions of operating has led to an increase in the demand for air conditioners in off-highway applications. This is expected to play the role of a catalytic agent for enhancing the efficiency of the operator. However, there is one crucial restraint which affects the usage of air conditioners used in automotive in off-highway vehicles, which is the space availability for the setting up of the systems. Numerous OEMs are involved in building efficient, smaller, and lighter air conditioners which would fit effortlessly in the off-highway vehicles.

The air conditioners form an essential component of the passenger cars as well as a vital comfort feature that affects the purchasing pattern of the consumers. The recent developments in the technology have made it probable for the end-users to use completely automatic air conditioners at a relatively lower cost. In the recent times, more or less all the vehicles which are manufactured are armed with air conditioners. Hence, it has increased the competition among the major automotive manufacturers to make available better comfort. Asia-Pacific accounted for the maximum demand for the global air conditioner market in the recent past. Growing population along with rapid industrialization and increasing disposable incomes in countries such as India, South Korea, Indonesia, Vietnam, China, Japan, and Malaysia are estimated to benefit the regional market growth. North America and Europe are also expected to observe huge growth in the future. Initiatives taken by the government in the end-use industries are anticipated to provide significant gains in both the regions. Increased awareness among the consumers regarding the food quality and storage is expected to drive the global air conditioner market demand over the next few years.

The key market players in the global air conditioner industry are investing heavily in the research & development activities. These players are introducing new innovative strategies for marketing as well as new product developments. Through these, strategies, they are trying to gain a competitive advantage over the other market players in the industry. The major companies operating in the market include Denso Corporation, Keihin Corporation, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Hanon Systems, and Mahle GmbH. The industry overview includes air conditioner definition, application, classification, industry chain structure, industry policy analysis, industry overview, and industry news analysis. The air conditioner market analysis includes market development history, product and technology developments, competitive landscape analysis, key countries development status, market development trend, and market comparison analysis.

Air conditioner technical data and manufacturing plants analysis includes capacity and commercial production date, manufacturing plants distribution, and research & development status and technology sources. Air conditioner manufacturing process and cost structure include product specifications, manufacturing process analysis, cost structure analysis, and price cost gross analysis. Air conditioner industry productions supply sales demand market status and forecast includes capacity production overview, demand overview, market share analysis, export-import consumption, supply demand and shortage, and cost price production value gross margin.

Market Segment:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Air Conditioners in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Air Conditioners market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Carrier

Daikin

LG

Panasonic

York

Hitachi

Trane

Mitsubishi

Whirlpool

Toshiba

Electrolux

Fujitsu

Gree

