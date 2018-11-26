Posted on by

10th International Conference on Food Safety and Regulatory Measures

Euroscicon is organizing the prestigious 10th International Conference on Food Safety and Regulatory Measures in the Eternal City, Zurich, Switzerland during May 23-24, 2019.

We would like to notify you about exhibitor slots at our upcoming conference.

Unique platform for business promotion
• Global Networking Opportunities
• Best Visibility from your target audience, globally
• Best Economic Advertisement platform
• Extreme Social Media Promotion

Group Discounts Available!

Please feel free to contact me for further queries

Looking forward to hearing from you

Kindest Regards
Jennifer Taylor
Food Safety 2019
E: taylorjennifer664@gmail.com
https://foodsafety-hygiene.euroscicon.com/

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *