Welcome to a Healthy Environment with Ideas, Concepts and Designs from Green Pots

Mumbai, Maharashtra, (November 23, 2018) Keeping in mind the need to save earth and the adverse weather conditions, each and every product of Green Pots is made using a mixture of original resources derived from Mother Nature. All are very light in weight and easy to carry. As they possess the quality of UV resistance their colour never fades off. The products can be used for both interiors as well as for exteriors.

Green Pots will help and guide you to decorate your home on your own and design your garden the way you always aspired for at an aesthetically pleasing low priced with good quality elegant looking products that have a lively appearance.

About Green Pots

Green Pots is not just about gardening products but it is about designing and creating something which is artistic and good-looking. Seek guidance to provide accurate silhouette and path to your imagination and creative efforts from them. Green Pots facilitates you to make an exclusive green world of choice plants suited to your taste and preference.

Log on to: http://www.greenpots.com/ for a comfortable, satisfying, and enjoyable gardening experience by connecting with nature.

Media Contact:

Green Pots

Address – NH-7 Just Crossing Uppal Wadi, Rail Way

Bridge, Kamptee road, Nagpur 440026

Website – http://www.greenpots.com/

Mobile No – +91-982-280-4665

Email: greenpots11@gmail.com