CBDFive Released the First Refillable Portable CBD Oil Vape Pen

CA – CBDFive released its first refillable vape pen designed for CBD vape. It is a set of three, which includes a rechargeable battery, a .5ml cartridge for cbd oil, and a 1ml cartridge for both cbd oil&wax (empty cartridges). It offers a wide range of usages for CBD users. Rainbow and silver finish are available now at CBDFive official website.

As we all know that vaping CBD is one of the easiest and fastest methods to consume active CBD, it is shown in many researches that vaping CBD provides an almost instant relief for those with chronic pain, anxiety or other conditions. However, more studies need to be done regarding this. While there are way too many vaping kits but few are specifically designed for CBD vape in the market. Most of the CBD users who are trying to vape it are new vapers. A portable, refillable and user-friendly vape kits are of great importance. The magic begins when you choose CBDFive.

CBDFive strives to make the most reliable and user-friendly CBD vape kits. CBDFive team is a group of vaping guys who have engaged in vape industry for almost five years. The team tested numerous material to offer the safe and user-friendly vaping kits, considering and testing the temperature, the chemical changes and everything that might affect vaping experience and CBD’s bio-availability. We started with one goal-to help as many people as possible.

Features of CBDFive Vape Pen

•Rechargeable and refillable

•Ceramic/Wickless Rod

•Light-weighted and Portable on the go

•Powerful battery 400mAh , which supports around 300-500 puffs.

•3 Modes of voltage (3.4V/3.6V/3.8V) perfect for vaping CBD.

•Rainbow finish and Silver finish available. (electroplated)

