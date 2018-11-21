Volumetric Technologies Manufactures Food Grade and Customizable Conveyors

Volumetric Technologies designs and distributes food-grade conveyors that are made of USDA-approved materials. These conveyors are Table Top Chain Conveyors, Gap Transfer Conveyors, and Rotary Accumulation and Inline Unscrambling Tables.

[CANNON FALLS, 11/21/2018] – Volumetric Technologies is a manufacturing company that provides food-grade conveyors that are customizable for different applications. They also come with innovative features and can be customized according to the clients’ specific needs.

Table Top Chain Conveyors

Volumetric Technologies provide versatile tabletop chain conveyors that can easily be integrated into existing machines. As a result, they can adapt to various types of production needs, like filling and packaging. These conveyors are made of stainless, USDA-approved materials.

The Table Top Chain Conveyors at the company come in standard open top, closed top, and hygienic designs. These conveyors can withstand heat and cold and perform efficiently even in high-speed manufacturing processes, the company states. Volumetric Technologies designed these conveyors with easy wash down features, meaning operators can maintain cleanliness during production processes.

Gap Transfer Conveyors

Volumetric Technologies’ Gap Transfer Conveyors facilitate easy transfer of containers – filled or empty – from one conveyor to another. During the process, the bottom of the container is left open for inkjet or laser code dating.

These conveyors are manufactured using aluminum or stainless steel and are available at fixed or adjustable height machine frames. Additionally, the conveyor, which can work at different speeds, comes with many options:

• Digital counters for setting belt width

• Digital speed indicators

• Stainless steel control enclosures

• Print head mounting

Rotary Accumulation and Inline Unscrambling Tables

This equipment is designed and manufactured by Volumetric Technologies to unscramble bottles, jars, cans, and containers made of any kind of materials. The Rotary Accumulation Table works by pushing the containers from the transfer table onto the stainless rotary table. The table gently sorts out containers to form a single line. Then, the containers are individually discharged onto a conveyor line.

On the other hand, the Inline Unscrambling Table is designed to sort out containers of various sizes and shapes without damaging their printed surfaces. The table is best used for glass bottles with silk screen printing, suggests Volumetric Technologies.

The company offers this equipment to clients in various industries such as food, cosmetics, and household.

About Volumetric Technologies

Volumetric Technologies engineers food-grade packaging equipment. The company’s product line includes conveyors, cup machines, piston fillers, and dispensing nozzles. The manufacturer guarantees innovative solutions for its clients’ specific filling and packaging needs. Know more about its products at http://www.volumetrictechnologies.com/.