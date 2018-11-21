Staging the musical play ‘Queen of Rock’ on rock music – Theatre for A Cause by CAPED and AZAD Foundation

CAPED in association with ‘Azad Foundation’ and ‘Sakha Consulting Wings’ is staging the musical play – ‘Queen of Rock’ at Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Opposite Doordarshan Bhawan, Mandi house, Delhi on the 30th November, 1st December, and 2nd December 2018 by 7:30pm onwards. The next edition of the fundraising project of CAPED and Azad Foundation – ‘Theatre for a Cause’ is bigger, better and so much more exciting this year. The proceeds from the musical play will contribute to funds for cervical cancer awareness and non-traditional, “livelihoods with dignity” for women. The tickets for this mesmerizing English Musical Play for Rock music and theatre lovers are available on BookMyShow.com.

The play is based on a simple story about a group of Bohemians who struggle to restore the free exchange of thought, fashion and live music in the era of uniformity. The skillfully plotted musical act shows how the real world has transformed into a virtual world, where everyone is the same- they think the same, act the same and dress the same. The rock music based musical act with songs from Freddie Mercury in his signature four-octave vocal range will be a true bliss for spectators. The flamboyant performance directed by the brilliant director Ritu Rae Chandra is especially targeted for music lovers as an ode to the British rock band ‘Queen’.

The funds received from the fundraiser project – ‘Theatre for a Cause’ will be used by CAPED to carry out screening camps for women to test and monitor cervical cancer and reach out to close to 2000 women monthly, and by AZAD to enable more women from marginalized segment of the society to take charge of their lives and provide them a better life as empowered professional chauffeurs.

The organisation officially introduced the upcoming Theatre for Cause – Queen of Rock at DLF Promenade on 17th November, 6.30 pm onwards in the presence of the Director Ritu R Chandra. The one-hour long Live Music & dance preview also witnessed popular tracks of Freddie Mercury & Queen.

Excited about the play, Ms. Mridu Gupta, COO, CAPED (Cancer Awareness, Prevention, and Early Detection) Trust says, “We have chosen the cause of women-related cancers with a focus on cervical cancer. Our mission is to identify and create different arenas to spread awareness and knowledge among women and empower them to take action regarding their own health. The musical play ‘Queen of Rock’ with the songs of colorfully loud Freddie Mercury will be staged to raise funds for our awareness campaign and screening camp programmes and we are proud to receive greater acclamation and accreditation from the society for our ‘Theatre for a Cause’. We are aiming to increase our outreach exponentially and also aiming to screen 10,000+ women for cervical cancer.”

Eager about the event, Mr. Shrinivas Rao, COO, Azad Foundation says, “Our aim is to help women from lower strata to empower themselves by engaging in viable non-traditional livelihoods. Our second ‘Theatre for a Cause’ project staging the musical play on the beats of the rock band ‘Queen’ and its lead singer Freddie Mercury will help us raise funds for the training program of ‘Women on Wheels’. We envisage building an ecosystem in the communities that support women enter into remunerative non-traditional livelihoods.”

Book your tickets here https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/queen-of-rock/ET00087413