Spatial Light Modulator Market Analysis, Growth, Share, Industry Trends, Supply Demand, Forecast and Sales to 2022

The global spatial light modulator market capitalization is projected to exceed USD 616.8 billion by 2023, as per a new report by Market Research Future (MRFR). It is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.8% during the assessment period (2018-2023). The growth is supplemented by increasing demand for high bandwidth speeds in the information technology sector and the boom experienced in the construction sector in economies of South America and Asia Pacific.

Spatial Light Modulator Market a device capable of modifying an optical wavefront in two dimensions. By modulating factors of a light beam such as phase, amplitude, and intensity, it can provide precise control over light waves. Liquid crystal materials are used in tandem with SLM to create graphic cards for personal computers. Major applications of SLM include holographic data storage, beam shaping, optical correlator, and others.

Rising demand for high-resolution displays in consumer electronics, gaming devices, and advertising is projected to open up new avenues for market growth. But lack of awareness regarding advantages of SLM and high costs of these devices can pose a challenge to manufacturers. Miniaturization of semiconductor chips which can reduce the weight of these devices can turn around the sales of SLM devices.

Players Covered

Jenoptik AG (Germany), Meadowlark Optics Inc. (U.S.), Holoeye Photonics AG (Germany), PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.), Texas Instruments, Inc. (U.S.), Kopin Corporation (U.S.), Santec Corporation (Japan), Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan), Laser 2000 Ltd. (U.K), Thorlabs, Inc. (U.S.), and others are some of the noteworthy players in the spatial light modulator market.

The report offers astute insights on prominent market players and assesses their current market share. Company profiles coupled with annual turnover, segmental share, SWOT analysis, growth strategies, new product launches, M&A activities, and latest R&D initiatives are outlined in the report.

Report Overview

This report allows the user to gain a deeper understanding of the ongoing events and trends in the global market for virtual reality. By correlating the historical data with key market dynamics, analysts were able to make highly accurate projections in the report. MRFR’s report includes a thorough segmental analysis of the global spatial light modulator market segmented by type, application, industry and region with astute insights. This report has been prepared to assist industry participants in making informed decisions on growth strategies and operation management. Users will also come across drivers, trends, opportunities, and restraints which are likely to influence the growth of the market during the assessment period.

Segment Overview

By type, the market has been segmented into optically addressed SLM, electrically addressed SLM, and others. The electrically addressed SLM segment is further branched into liquid crystal EASLM and deformable mirror. Based on application, the market has been segmented into laser beam, holography, pulse shaping, optical, display, and others. By industry, the market has been segmented into electronics, aerospace & defense, automotive and transportation, education & research, and others.

The segments and sub-segments covered in the report are analyzed under four major regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW), with respective country-level market sizing. For the scope of research, the standard definition of the product/ service “spatial light modulator” is included in the report. The report discusses and interprets the current and future opportunities of the industry delivering an unbiased growth assessment.

Research Methodology

Market Research Future (MRFR) uses a combination of primary and secondary research to compile reports. Primary data is accumulated from interviewing industry stalwarts and secondary research is collated by studying white papers and annual reports. Our analysts use top-down and bottom-up approaches to validate the findings of the report. The report consists of news, current trends, and future prospects related to the market, all of which can provide a thorough understanding of the market to clients. Industry leaders can make accurate business decisions based on our insights.

Analysis Period

Base Year – 2017

Projection Period – From 2018 to 2023

Market Denomination – USD Million

Conversion Rate – Considered as per the respective financial years

For the scope of the research, the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global spatial light modulator market

By Type

Optically Addressed SLM

Electrically Addressed SLM

Liquid Crystal EASLM



Deformable Mirror

Others

By Application

Optical

Display

Holography

Pulse Shaping

Laser Beam

Others

By Industry

Automotive and Transportation

Aerospace & Defense

Education & Research

Electronics

Others

By Region

North America; The U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe; Germany, the UK, France, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC); China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

