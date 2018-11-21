Key Changing Trends In Lab Automation Market Worth $5.20 Billion

According to a new market research report “Lab Automation Market by Equipment and Software (Robotic Arms, Microplate Readers, LIMS), Applications (Drug Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics, Genomics), End Users (Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals, Diagnostic Labs) – Global Forecast to 2022”, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is expected to reach USD 5.20 Billion by 2022 from an estimated USD 4.06 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.1%.

Factors such as process miniaturization, high demand for lab automation equipment in drug discovery and clinical diagnostics, higher reproducibility and accuracy, and large workforce demand and supply gap are likely to drive the growth of this market. In addition, lab automation offers enhanced productivity and reduced costs, better personnel safety, and small volumes of samples and reagents.

The automated workstations segment to account for the largest market share in 2017

Based on equipment and software, the market is segmented into automated workstations, off-the-shelf workcells, robotic systems, automated storage and retrieval system, software, and other equipment. In 2017, the automated workstations segment is expected to account for the largest share of the lab automation market. The high demand for automation in liquid handling is the key factor driving market growth in this segment. Automated workstations offer advantages such as enhanced accuracy, and reduced time and cost.

The genomics solutions segment to grow at the highest CAGR

Based on applications, the lab automation market is segmented into drug discovery, clinical diagnostics, genomics solutions, proteomics solutions, microbiology, and other applications. The genomics solutions segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The use of automation is on the rise in genomics for high-throughput requirements, providing greater reproducibility and throughput as compared to manual methods.

North America to command the largest share of the lab automation market in 2017

North America is expected to command the largest share of the global lab automation market in 2017. The increasing adoption of lab automation systems, implementation of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) in 2010 and economy stimulus programs such as increased funds for the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the National Science Foundation (NSF), and increased R&D activities by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are driving growth in the lab automation market in North America.

In 2017, Tecan (Switzerland) is expected to dominate the lab automation market. Some of the other players competing in this market are PerkinElmer (US), Danaher (Beckman Coulter & Molecular Devices) (US), Thermo Fisher (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Hamilton Robotics (US), Abbot Diagnostics (US), Eppendorf (Germany), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), and Siemens Healthcare (Germany).