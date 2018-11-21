Imnanotech is a leading Mca, ALN Heaters and Magnet Assay manufacturer in korea.

Imnanotech Co., Ltd and our R&D lab in 2001 July, we started the first ALN heater Dimple renewable and we have been studying the heaters of the CVD, PVD process until starting in April 2011 We have walked only way and have accumulated know-how and experiences in this field with innovative technologies under the company motto of ‘Human and technology”.

MCA Heater Refurbishing

We have an extensive stock of surplus parts and 2nd source parts, largely for AMAT, Centura, Endura, HDP Ultima Plus, Novellus, LAM, Mattson, TEL Parts, IMP Parts, etc. This stock changes regularly as we gain excess items from our many equipment refurbishment projects.

In case of all Mca e-chuck, Mca heater, ESC, ALN Heater, Magnet Assy, products used in PVD manufacturing process, we offer a various services of refurbishment that are conducted by our own engineers and in-house. Or if customers ask, we provide new one.

ALN Heater Refurbishing

Only defects that cannot be refurbished are defects on the puck, like, cracks and fractures of ceramic parts. There are heat wires inside the ceramic puck and if the puck is broken, it is very probable that heat wires are damaged, which cannot be repaired.

Magnet Assy

Magnet Assy is located behind target, activated electronic motion in the plasma that improved efficiency by improving the uniformity of the deposition. Cathode role of the target material (Ti, Al, W, Ta, Cu, etc.) to be deposited on a substrate, pulls the Arion in plasma.

