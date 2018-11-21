Global Audio and Video Receivers Market Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018-2025

The new research from Global QYResearch on Global Audio and Video Receivers Market Report for 2018 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.
The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.
The Audio and Video Receivers market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Audio and Video Receivers.
This report presents the worldwide Audio and Video Receivers market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Sony
Yamaha
Onkyo (Pioneer)
D+M Group(Sound United)
LG Electronics
Harman Kardon
Inkel Corporation
NAD
Rotel
Anthem AV Solutions Limited
Pyle
Cambridge Audio
Arcam
Audio and Video Receivers Breakdown Data by Type
5.1 &5.2 Sound Channels
7.1 &7.2 Sound Channels
9.2 Sound Channels
Others
Audio and Video Receivers Breakdown Data by Application
Residential
Commercial
Audio and Video Receivers Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Other Regions
Audio and Video Receivers Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
Global Audio and Video Receivers Market Insights, Forecast 2018-2025
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Audio and Video Receivers Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Audio and Video Receivers Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 5.1 &5.2 Sound Channels
1.4.3 7.1 &7.2 Sound Channels
1.4.4 9.2 Sound Channels
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Audio and Video Receivers Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Residential
1.5.3 Commercial
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Audio and Video Receivers Market Size
2.1.1 Global Audio and Video Receivers Revenue 2013-2025
2.1.2 Global Audio and Video Receivers Production 2013-2025
2.2 Audio and Video Receivers Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Audio and Video Receivers Manufacturers
2.3.2.1 Audio and Video Receivers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Audio and Video Receivers Product Offered
2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Audio and Video Receivers Market
2.4 Key Trends for Audio and Video Receivers Markets & Products
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Audio and Video Receivers Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Audio and Video Receivers Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Audio and Video Receivers Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Audio and Video Receivers Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Audio and Video Receivers Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.2.2 Audio and Video Receivers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.3 Audio and Video Receivers Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Audio and Video Receivers Production by Regions
4.1 Global Audio and Video Receivers Production by Regions
4.1.1 Global Audio and Video Receivers Production Market Share by Regions
4.1.2 Global Audio and Video Receivers Revenue Market Share by Regions
4.2 United States
4.2.1 United States Audio and Video Receivers Production
4.2.2 United States Audio and Video Receivers Revenue
4.2.3 Key Players in United States
4.2.4 United States Audio and Video Receivers Import & Export
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe Audio and Video Receivers Production
4.3.2 Europe Audio and Video Receivers Revenue
4.3.3 Key Players in Europe
4.3.4 Europe Audio and Video Receivers Import & Export
4.4 China
4.4.1 China Audio and Video Receivers Production
4.4.2 China Audio and Video Receivers Revenue
4.4.3 Key Players in China
4.4.4 China Audio and Video Receivers Import & Export
4.5 Japan
4.5.1 Japan Audio and Video Receivers Production
4.5.2 Japan Audio and Video Receivers Revenue
4.5.3 Key Players in Japan
4.5.4 Japan Audio and Video Receivers Import & Export
4.6 South Korea
4.6.1 South Korea Audio and Video Receivers Production
4.6.2 South Korea Audio and Video Receivers Revenue
4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea
4.6.4 South Korea Audio and Video Receivers Import & Export
4.7 Other Regions
4.7.1 Taiwan
4.7.2 India
4.7.3 Southeast Asia
5 Audio and Video Receivers Consumption by Regions
5.1 Global Audio and Video Receivers Consumption by Regions
5.1.1 Global Audio and Video Receivers Consumption by Regions
5.1.2 Global Audio and Video Receivers Consumption Market Share by Regions
5.2 North America
5.2.1 North America Audio and Video Receivers Consumption by Application
5.2.2 North America Audio and Video Receivers Consumption by Countries
5.2.3 United States
5.2.4 Canada
5.2.5 Mexico
5.3 Europe
5.3.1 Europe Audio and Video Receivers Consumption by Application
5.3.2 Europe Audio and Video Receivers Consumption by Countries
5.3.3 Germany
5.3.4 France
5.3.5 UK
5.3.6 Italy
5.3.7 Russia
5.4 Asia Pacific
5.4.1 Asia Pacific Audio and Video Receivers Consumption by Application
5.4.2 Asia Pacific Audio and Video Receivers Consumption by Countries
5.4.3 China
5.4.4 Japan
5.4.5 South Korea
5.4.6 India
5.4.7 Australia
5.4.8 Indonesia
5.4.9 Thailand
5.4.10 Malaysia
5.4.11 Philippines
5.4.12 Vietnam
5.5 Central & South America
5.5.1 Central & South America Audio and Video Receivers Consumption by Application
5.5.2 Central & South America Audio and Video Receivers Consumption by Country
5.5.3 Brazil
5.6 Middle East and Africa
5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Audio and Video Receivers Consumption by Application
5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Audio and Video Receivers Consumption by Countries
5.6.3 GCC Countries
5.6.4 Egypt
5.6.5 South Africa
6 Market Size by Type
6.1 Global Audio and Video Receivers Production by Type
6.2 Global Audio and Video Receivers Revenue by Type
6.3 Audio and Video Receivers Price by Type
7 Market Size by Application
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Audio and Video Receivers Breakdown Dada by Application
7.2.1 Global Audio and Video Receivers Consumption by Application
7.2.2 Global Audio and Video Receivers Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 Sony
8.1.1 Sony Company Details
8.1.2 Company Overview
8.1.3 Sony Audio and Video Receivers Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.1.4 Sony Audio and Video Receivers Product Description
8.1.5 Sony Recent Development
8.2 Yamaha
8.2.1 Yamaha Company Details
8.2.2 Company Overview
8.2.3 Yamaha Audio and Video Receivers Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.2.4 Yamaha Audio and Video Receivers Product Description
8.2.5 Yamaha Recent Development
8.3 Onkyo (Pioneer)
8.3.1 Onkyo (Pioneer) Company Details
8.3.2 Company Overview
8.3.3 Onkyo (Pioneer) Audio and Video Receivers Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.3.4 Onkyo (Pioneer) Audio and Video Receivers Product Description
8.3.5 Onkyo (Pioneer) Recent Development
8.4 D+M Group(Sound United)
8.4.1 D+M Group(Sound United) Company Details
8.4.2 Company Overview
8.4.3 D+M Group(Sound United) Audio and Video Receivers Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.4.4 D+M Group(Sound United) Audio and Video Receivers Product Description
8.4.5 D+M Group(Sound United) Recent Development
8.5 LG Electronics
8.5.1 LG Electronics Company Details
8.5.2 Company Overview
8.5.3 LG Electronics Audio and Video Receivers Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.5.4 LG Electronics Audio and Video Receivers Product Description
8.5.5 LG Electronics Recent Development
8.6 Harman Kardon
8.6.1 Harman Kardon Company Details
8.6.2 Company Overview
8.6.3 Harman Kardon Audio and Video Receivers Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.6.4 Harman Kardon Audio and Video Receivers Product Description
8.6.5 Harman Kardon Recent Development
8.7 Inkel Corporation
8.7.1 Inkel Corporation Company Details
8.7.2 Company Overview
8.7.3 Inkel Corporation Audio and Video Receivers Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.7.4 Inkel Corporation Audio and Video Receivers Product Description
8.7.5 Inkel Corporation Recent Development
8.8 NAD
8.8.1 NAD Company Details
8.8.2 Company Overview
8.8.3 NAD Audio and Video Receivers Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.8.4 NAD Audio and Video Receivers Product Description
8.8.5 NAD Recent Development
8.9 Rotel
8.9.1 Rotel Company Details
8.9.2 Company Overview
8.9.3 Rotel Audio and Video Receivers Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.9.4 Rotel Audio and Video Receivers Product Description
8.9.5 Rotel Recent Development
8.10 Anthem AV Solutions Limited
8.10.1 Anthem AV Solutions Limited Company Details
8.10.2 Company Overview
8.10.3 Anthem AV Solutions Limited Audio and Video Receivers Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.10.4 Anthem AV Solutions Limited Audio and Video Receivers Product Description
8.10.5 Anthem AV Solutions Limited Recent Development
8.11 Pyle
8.12 Cambridge Audio
8.13 Arcam
9 Production Forecasts
9.1 Audio and Video Receivers Production and Revenue Forecast
9.1.1 Global Audio and Video Receivers Production Forecast 2018-2025
9.1.2 Global Audio and Video Receivers Revenue Forecast 2018-2025
9.2 Audio and Video Receivers Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.1 Global Audio and Video Receivers Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.2 Global Audio and Video Receivers Production Forecast by Regions
9.3 Audio and Video Receivers Key Producers Forecast
9.3.1 United States
9.3.2 Europe
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.4 Forecast by Type
9.4.1 Global Audio and Video Receivers Production Forecast by Type
9.4.2 Global Audio and Video Receivers Revenue Forecast by Type
10 Consumption Forecast
10.1 Audio and Video Receivers Consumption Forecast by Application
10.2 Audio and Video Receivers Consumption Forecast by Regions
10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast
10.3.1 North America Audio and Video Receivers Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
10.3.2 United States
10.3.3 Canada
10.3.4 Mexico
10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast
10.4.1 Europe Audio and Video Receivers Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
10.4.2 Germany
10.4.3 France
10.4.4 UK
10.4.5 Italy
10.4.6 Russia
10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast
10.5.1 Asia Pacific Audio and Video Receivers Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
10.5.2 China
10.5.3 Japan
10.5.4 South Korea
10.5.5 India
10.5.6 Australia
10.5.7 Indonesia
10.5.8 Thailand
10.5.9 Malaysia
10.5.10 Philippines
10.5.11 Vietnam
10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast
10.6.1 Central & South America Audio and Video Receivers Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
10.6.2 Brazil
10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast
10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Audio and Video Receivers Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
10.7.2 GCC Countries
10.7.3 Egypt
10.7.4 South Africa
11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.2.1 Audio and Video Receivers Sales Channels
11.2.2 Audio and Video Receivers Distributors
11.3 Audio and Video Receivers Customers
12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
12.2 Market Challenges
12.3 Market Risks/Restraints
12.4 Key World Economic Indicators
13 Key Findings in the Global Audio and Video Receivers Study
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
The report is readily available and can be dispatched within 4hr after payment confirmation.
