Evacuation Chairs Market 2018 Key Players, Product Types and End-Users Analysis till 2025

21th November 2018 – Global Evacuation Chairs Market is segmented on the basis of product type and geography. Evacuation chairs significantly offer safety in all evacuation situations as they come handy for sick, injured or disabled persons in immediate evacuation options in emergency situations where every second is important. Evacuation chairs are particularly essential in large venues where emergency responders may face a difficult time to locate and reach to relieve debilitated individuals.

Evacuation chair pose as an evacuation product ensuring smooth access on descent stairways in an emergency situation without the need of any major physical effort. During catastrophic times such as an earthquake or fire using lifts in a multi-storeyed building is a bad idea and hence the mobility gets negatively impacted. Disable people or the ones injured may become a hostage under such situations. Only then, evacuation chairs are a perfect solution since they are light in weight and offer ease of access that slips effortlessly down the stairways. It thus assists with quick and safe removal of people unable to move and are impaired during emergency evacuation.

Emergency evacuation chairs is also known by other names as disabled evacuation chair, fire evacuation chairs, stairway evacuation chair, evacuation chair or evac chairs, allow wheel chair users or less able bodied people to be evacuated quickly and safely down stairs in the event of an emergency.

There are a number of evacuation solutions available in emergency situations. Technically, the “sling style” seat combined with the forehead restraint and safety buckles enable added safety for the passenger to sit back in the chair without the worry of being tipped forward during descent down a flight of stairs. It is also important for operators to be aware of the correct handling of any evacuation chair to ensure the passenger safety and avoid any injury or strain while operating. Based on product segmentation, the evacuation chairs market is segmented into excel evac chair, standard evac chair, and so on.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Evacuation Chairs

Safelincs

Emergy

Cellennium (Thailand) Company Limited

American Vanadium Corp

Vanadis

Vionx

Garaventa Evacu-Trac

CarryLite

Evac+Chair

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Descends Stairs

Ascends Stairs

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Traffic

Military

Industry

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Evacuation Chairs in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

