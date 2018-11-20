Microbial Biosurfactants Market Growing Demand from Europe to Drive Market at 4% CAGR 2014-2020

According to a recent market research report published by Transparency Market Research, the global microbial biosurfactants market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4% during the period between 2014 and 2020. The report, titled “Microbial Biosurfactants Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2014 – 2020,” projects the global microbial biosurfactants market to be worth US$17.1 mn by 2020. The overall market stood at a valuation of US$12.7 mn in 2012.

The report points out that the growing consumer awareness about the usage of biobased cleaning products has propelled the growth of the global microbial biosurfactants market. Favorable regulatory outlook in developed countries has further augmented the growth of the market. However, the high production cost of microbial biosurfactants as compared to that of plant-derived and synthetic surfactants will restrain the overall market during the forecast period. The global microbial biosurfactants market has a huge opportunity to grow with the increasing demand for microbial biosurfactants in the environmental sector.

In terms of product types, the report categorizes the global microbial biosurfactants market into sophorolipids, rhamnolipids, mannosylerythritol lipids (MEL), and others including fatty acids, glycolipids, and polymeric surfactants. In 2012, sophorolipids dominated the market with a 54% share. The sophorolipids segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the global microbial biosurfactants market has been segmented into industrial and institutional cleaners, personal care, agricultural chemicals, household detergents, oilfield chemicals, food processing, textiles, and others. The demand from the household detergents segment was the highest in 2012, with consumers shifting from synthetic chemical-based products to biobased products.

The report studies the global microbial biosurfactants market across four key regions: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. Europe dominated the overall market in 2012 and held 54.7% of the market. During the forecast horizon, Europe is expected to continue its dominance. The robust growth of the market in the region can be attributed to the stringent regulations regarding the usage of biobased microbial biosurfactants.

North America emerged as the second largest market and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% during the period between 2014 and 2020. Increasing consumer awareness about biobased products will propel the growth of the market across Asia Pacific. High prices of products have restricted the growth of the microbial biosurfactants market in Rest of the World.

