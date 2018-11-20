Houston’s Most Trusted & Renowned Cabinet & Appliance Store

K&N Sales and Kitchen Appliance is a family-owned cabinet and appliance center that serves as a one-stop-shop for all kitchen needs. Their experienced staff members always strive to assist their clients in finding the best solutions for their home and kitchen remodeling. With over 50 years of experience in this field, K&N sales have made its mark as a trustworthy cabinets and appliances supplier. Offering a comprehensive service, they help with every aspect of building or remodeling a kitchen, starting from design options to choosing user-friendly appliances.

The Products Offered by K&N Sales Are:

Kitchen Appliances:

With the aim of delivering cutting-edge, best-in-class kitchen appliances to their customers, K&N Sales stocks high-quality kitchen tools and appliances from renowned brands that are recognized for their innovation and durability. Some of the brands that they stock include Bosch, Whirlpool, Viking, Blue Star, Monogram, GE, Monogram and many more. The experienced staff members conduct thorough research to offer only the classy and chic kitchen tools that will add to its functionality. They serve as the ultimate destination for cooktops, dishwashers, refrigerators, wall ovens and microwaves, and many more appliances.

Kitchen Cabinets:

K&N Sales has become increasingly renowned as a supplier of kitchen cabinets in Houston. The full-time sales and design team of the Company has vast experience in the cabinet industry. They assist their customers in choosing the perfect cabinet for their home and also customize it with various distinct features. Buying a cabinet from K&N Sales, one can be assured of the material quality and craftsmanship.

Custom Cabinets:

At K&N Sales, you can expect your dream cabinet to become a reality. They carry cabinets from selected brands whose customer service, quality, and consistency have been proven and offer excellent custom cabinetry services. The staff members of K&N Sales will guide you through the process of selecting a cabinet after discussing the various elements. They will also keep you up-to-date with the progress of the work and the cost of the project so that you are always neck-to-neck with the process.

To know more about the kitchen cabinets and appliances sold by K&N Sales, please visit http://www.knsales.com.

About the Company

K&N Sales situated in Houston, Texas, is a family-owned cabinet and appliance center. The company boasts of a team of professionals that has more than 50 years of experience in the cabinets and appliances industries. Their team shares their expertise with the customers to guide them through the process of setting-up or remodeling the kitchen, helping them pick the right cabinets and appliances.

Contact Us:

1401 Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77007

USA

Phone: (713) 868-3611