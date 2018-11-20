Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Market Research Report 2018: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

This report studies the Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre market status and forecast, categorizes the global Polypropylene Staple Fibre market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Beaulieu Fibres International

Indorama Ventures

International Fibres Group

Nirmal Fibres

Thrace Group

Zenith Fibres

PFE Extrusion

Trevos Kostalov

DIRD Polytex

LCY Chemical Corp

Hubei Botao Synthetic Fiber

Zibo Jintong Huaxian

Taizhou Hailun Chemical Fiber

Tai’an Ruiyishengwei Synthetic Material

Weifang Haotian Chemical Fiber

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Virgin Type

Recycled Type

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Geotextiles

Flooring

Filtration

Hygiene

Automotive

Others

Table of Contents

Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Market Research Report 2018

1 Polypropylene Staple Fibre Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Polypropylene Staple Fibre

1.2 Polypropylene Staple Fibre Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Virgin Type

1.2.3 Recycled Type

1.3 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Segment by Application

1.3.1 Polypropylene Staple Fibre Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Geotextiles

1.3.3 Flooring

1.3.4 Filtration

1.3.5 Hygiene

1.3.6 Automotive

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Polypropylene Staple Fibre (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Polypropylene Staple Fibre Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Polypropylene Staple Fibre Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Polypropylene Staple Fibre Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Polypropylene Staple Fibre Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Polypropylene Staple Fibre Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Polypropylene Staple Fibre Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Polypropylene Staple Fibre Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Polypropylene Staple Fibre Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Polypropylene Staple Fibre Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Polypropylene Staple Fibre Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Polypropylene Staple Fibre Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Polypropylene Staple Fibre Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Polypropylene Staple Fibre Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Polypropylene Staple Fibre Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia Polypropylene Staple Fibre Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Polypropylene Staple Fibre Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

7 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Beaulieu Fibres International

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Polypropylene Staple Fibre Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Beaulieu Fibres International Polypropylene Staple Fibre Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Indorama Ventures

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Polypropylene Staple Fibre Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Indorama Ventures Polypropylene Staple Fibre Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 International Fibres Group

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Polypropylene Staple Fibre Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 International Fibres Group Polypropylene Staple Fibre Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Nirmal Fibres

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Polypropylene Staple Fibre Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Nirmal Fibres Polypropylene Staple Fibre Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Thrace Group

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Polypropylene Staple Fibre Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Thrace Group Polypropylene Staple Fibre Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Zenith Fibres

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Polypropylene Staple Fibre Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Zenith Fibres Polypropylene Staple Fibre Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 PFE Extrusion

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Polypropylene Staple Fibre Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 PFE Extrusion Polypropylene Staple Fibre Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Trevos Kostalov

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Polypropylene Staple Fibre Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Trevos Kostalov Polypropylene Staple Fibre Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 DIRD Polytex

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Polypropylene Staple Fibre Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 DIRD Polytex Polypropylene Staple Fibre Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 LCY Chemical Corp

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Polypropylene Staple Fibre Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 LCY Chemical Corp Polypropylene Staple Fibre Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 Hubei Botao Synthetic Fiber

7.12 Zibo Jintong Huaxian

7.13 Taizhou Hailun Chemical Fiber

7.14 Tai’an Ruiyishengwei Synthetic Material

7.15 Weifang Haotian Chemical Fiber

8 Polypropylene Staple Fibre Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Polypropylene Staple Fibre Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Polypropylene Staple Fibre

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

9.1 Polypropylene Staple Fibre Industrial Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

9.3 Raw Materials Sources of Polypropylene Staple Fibre Major Manufacturers in 2017

9.4 Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

10.2 Market Positioning

10.2.1 Pricing Strategy

10.2.2 Brand Strategy

10.2.3 Target Client

10.3 Distributors/Traders List

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

11.1 Technology Progress/Risk

11.1.1 Substitutes Threat

11.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

11.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

11.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

12 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Market Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Capacity, Production, Revenue Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.1 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Capacity, Production and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.2 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.3 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Price and Trend Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Production, Consumption , Import and Export Forecast by Region (2018-2025)

12.2.1 North America Polypropylene Staple Fibre Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Polypropylene Staple Fibre Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.3 China Polypropylene Staple Fibre Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.4 Japan Polypropylene Staple Fibre Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.5 Southeast Asia Polypropylene Staple Fibre Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.6 India Polypropylene Staple Fibre Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.3 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

12.4 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Consumption Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

The report is readily available and can be dispatched within 4hr after payment confirmation.

