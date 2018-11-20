Global Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Market to Reach 32.3 Million Tonnes by 2025

Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the global Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) market in its upcoming report titled “Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2015–2025”.The global low density polyethylene market is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 5.6% in terms of value during the forecast period due to various factors, regarding which FMI offers vital insights in detail in this report.

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) is the most common form of polyethylene manufactured from monomer ethylene. This thermoplastic finds applications in film & sheets, extrusion coatings, injection mouldings and other applications. The products of LDPE are extensively utilized in various industries such as construction, automotive, packaging and others.

Demand for LDPE is primarily driven by widening span of various end-use applications and products. Macro-economic factors including developing retail sector, urbanization, growing prominence of recyclable products and rapid commercialization in developing economies are further driving growth of the global LDPE market.

As of 2014, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) accounted for around 27.8% market share by value, followed by North America, Western Europe and other regions. APEJ region is expected to witness significant growth and gain market share during the forecast period. Revenue from developed economies are collectively expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. China is expected to emerge as the single largest market in terms of value, surpassing the U.S. by end of the forecast period.

In 2014, the film & sheets application was the largest segment in the global low density polyethylene market, followed by the extrusion coating and injection moulding segments. The film & sheets application segment is projected to remain the largest segment throughout the forecast period, creating an incremental $ opportunity of US$ 16,080.7 Mn between 2015 and 2025.

In 2014, tubular reactor was the largest technology segment in the global low density polyethylene market. The autoclave segment is expected to create an incremental $ opportunity of US$ 5,793.3 Mn for low density polyethylene producers over the forecast period.

Some key players in the low density polyethylene market that have been covered in this study include LyondellBasell Industries N.V., ExxonMobil Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), BASF-YPC Company Limited, LG Chem Ltd., E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Braskem S.A., Formosa Plastics Corporation and Qatar Petrochemical Company.

Technology Analysis

On the basis of technology, the LDPE market is segmented into autoclave and tubular reactor segments. In terms of market value, the tubular segment is projected to exhibit above average CAGR during the forecast period, with an incremental $ opportunity approximately three times more when compared to the autoclave segment.

Application Analysis

On the basis of applications, the LDPE market is segmented into film & sheets, extrusion coating, injection moulding and other applications. In terms of market value, the film & sheets segment is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The incremental $ opportunity for this application segment is expected to reach around US$ 16,080.7 million over the forecast period, which is approximately more than double the total incremental opportunity for the other three application segments during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of regions, the global LDPE market is segmented into seven main regions, which include Asia Pacific (Excluding Japan), Latin America, Western Europe, North America, Japan, Eastern Europe and the Middle East and Africa. In terms of market value, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America are anticipated to expand at a higher CAGR when compared to other regions while all the other regions, together, are projected to expand at a collective CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period.