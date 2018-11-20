Global Hybrid Composites Market Research on Demand and Production, Regional Analysis, Top Players with Trends and Forecast till 2023

TechSci Research has been effectively engaged with offering far reaching market research information concerning different perspectives which are related to industrial reference and financial specialist utility. This specific research report titled “Global Hybrid Composites Market, By Fiber Type (Carbon/Glass & Glass/Carbon Hybrid Composites and Other Fiber Hybrid Composites), By Resin (Thermoset and Thermoplastic), By End-Use Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods, Marine and Others), By Company and By Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2023” has been added to the wide online database of TechSci Research which talks about the present and in addition future market situation. Seekers can get to information related with market volume, regional expanse as well as competitive landscape in the Global Hybrid Composites Market. With the end goal to study development patterns of the market, this study also centres around market elements, which discusses drivers, restraints, and opportunities to impact the concerned market amid the period until 2018 to 2023.

Global Hybrid Composites Market is projected to cross USD 876 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to high demand from the automotive & transportation, wind energy and other end-use industries. Hybrid composite products are preferred as they can reduce the product weight and are stronger than metallic parts. The Global Hybrid Composites Market is broadly segmented into fiber type, resin and end-use industry. Based on fiber type, carbon/glass and glass/carbon fiber segment is expected to be the largest contributor in the hybrid composites market during the forecast period. Based on resin, thermoset resin segment is expected to be the largest contributor in the hybrid composites market during the forecast period.

Further, the Thermoset resin dominates the hybrid composite market due to its wide-scale applications in various end-use industries. Based on end-use industry, automotive & transportation is expected to be the largest contributor during the forecast period. Geographically, the market is segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa and Europe. Europe is the major revenue generating region in the hybrid composites market.

Some of the leading players in the Global Hybrid Composites Market are Royal DSM N.V., SGL Group, Gurit, Hexcel Corporation, Teijin Limited, Solvay, General Electric, Exel Composites, PlastiComp, Inc., Innegra Technologies, LLC, STRUCTeam Ltd., and Quantum ETA.

