Automotive Sound Proofing Material Market Manufacturing Growth and Forecast till 2028

The sound emission from a vehicle engine as well as the sound from other sources when mixed is difficult to block or absorb. Thus, automotive sound proofing material derived by the manufacturers are an ideal solution, they act as a sound barrier or absorber in vehicles for soundproofing. Sound proofing mats/sheets are relatively flexible and moldable bitumen-based sheets. Automotive sound proofing material are generally made of rubber, which is odorless, non-toxic and non-corrosive, others.

The exceptional characteristics of these material are better adhesive backing, noise absorbing property and others. Few examples of soundproofing materials are fiberglass composite, barriers, sound insulations, and sound deadening material, seals and swipes, among others. Automotive soundproofing material find a wide range of application, they primarily control unwanted sound, which is inserted in the door panel, bonnet, boot, wheel arch, car sound systems and van conversions.

Global Automotive Sound Proofing Material Market: Dynamics

The growing concern regarding noise population is the major factor that drives the growth of the global automotive soundproofing material market. Increasing industrial development and intensive mechanization is expected to drive the global market during the forecast period. With the general growth rate of various industrial sectors, such as automotive, which is hovering at a high rate contributing to the economic growth, is also expected to drive the growth of the market over the coming years. Technology must be utilized according to changing and growing needs of consumers, whereas innovations in automotive industry have witnessed an upward growth trend over the recent past and are expected to witness a similar trend for automotive sound proofing material market throughout the forecast period.

Besides, rapidly increasing industrialization, urbanization and transformation of human life with the technology is expected to create significant growth opportunities for the automotive soundproofing material market at a global level. On the other hand, the adoption of electrical vehicles is growing rapidly owing to higher efficiency involved in electrical energy batteries. The growth in the adoption of electrical vehicles, where there is no need for automotive sound proofing material, is one of the significant challenge for the key players in the global automotive sound proofing material market over the forecast period.

Global Automotive Sound Proofing Material Market: Segmentation

The global automotive sound proofing material market can be segmented on the basis of product type and regions.

On the basis of product type, the global automotive sound proofing material market is segmented as:

Fiberglass composite

Barriers Vinyl Barriers Temporary Barriers

Sound Insulation

Sound deadening material

Seals & Swipes

Others

Global Automotive Sound Proofing Material Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global automotive soundproofing material market is segmented into seven key regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Japan. North America is expected to be a dominant region in the global automotive soundproofing market owing to growing demand for vehicles. ASEAN is expected to witness high growth rate in the global automotive soundproofing material market over the forecast period due to increasing urbanization. Besides, growing economies in different parts of the world that are projected to exhibit high adoption of modern technologies are expected to emerge as the targeted countries by the automotive soundproofing material market participants. The improved technologies and automation to support production of automobiles in Western Europe are factors estimated for Western Europe to hold significant position in the automotive sound proofing material market by the end of 2028.

Global Automotive Sound Proofing Material Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global automotive sound proofing material market are: