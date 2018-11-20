​Global Purging Compounds Market 2018-2025 Top Companies, Trends &Growth Factors and Detail Research for Business Development

Global Purging Compounds Market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Purging Compounds.

This report researches the worldwide Purging Compounds market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Purging Compounds breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Purging Compounds capacity, production, value, price and market share of Purging Compounds in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

DOW Chemical Company

Formosa Plastics Corporation

3M Company

Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation

Clariant AG

Velox GmbH

Dupont

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Daicel Corporation

Dyna-Purge

Chem-Trend

Purgex

Calsak Corporation

Reedy Chemical Foam & Specialty Additives

Magna Purge

Rapidpurge

Polyplast Muller GmbH

Slide Products, Inc.

ELM Grove Industries, LLC

Ultra Plast Asia Co., Ltd

Ultra System SA

RBM Polymers

Claude Bamberger Molding Compounds Corporation

Purge Right

Z Clean

Molds Plus International

Purging Compounds Breakdown Data by Type

Mechanical Purging Compounds

Chemical/Foaming Purging Compounds

Liquid Purging Compounds

Purging Compounds Breakdown Data by Application

Injection Molding Machines

Blow Molding Machines

Extruders

Purging Compounds Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Purging Compounds Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Purging Compounds capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Purging Compounds manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Purging Compounds :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Global Purging Compounds Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications



1 Study Coverage

1.1 Purging Compounds Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Purging Compounds Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Mechanical Purging Compounds

1.4.3 Chemical/Foaming Purging Compounds

1.4.4 Liquid Purging Compounds

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Purging Compounds Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Injection Molding Machines

1.5.3 Blow Molding Machines

1.5.4 Extruders

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Purging Compounds Production

2.1.1 Global Purging Compounds Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Purging Compounds Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Purging Compounds Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Purging Compounds Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Purging Compounds Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Purging Compounds Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Purging Compounds Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Purging Compounds Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Purging Compounds Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Purging Compounds Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Purging Compounds Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Purging Compounds Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Purging Compounds Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Purging Compounds Production by Regions

4.1 Global Purging Compounds Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Purging Compounds Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Purging Compounds Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Purging Compounds Production

4.2.2 United States Purging Compounds Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Purging Compounds Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Purging Compounds Production

4.3.2 Europe Purging Compounds Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Purging Compounds Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Purging Compounds Production

4.4.2 China Purging Compounds Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Purging Compounds Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Purging Compounds Production

4.5.2 Japan Purging Compounds Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Purging Compounds Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Purging Compounds Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Purging Compounds Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Purging Compounds Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Purging Compounds Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Purging Compounds Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Purging Compounds Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Purging Compounds Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Purging Compounds Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Purging Compounds Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Purging Compounds Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Purging Compounds Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Purging Compounds Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Purging Compounds Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Purging Compounds Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Purging Compounds Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Purging Compounds Revenue by Type

6.3 Purging Compounds Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Purging Compounds Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Purging Compounds Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Purging Compounds Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 DOW Chemical Company

8.1.1 DOW Chemical Company Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Purging Compounds

8.1.4 Purging Compounds Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Formosa Plastics Corporation

8.2.1 Formosa Plastics Corporation Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Purging Compounds

8.2.4 Purging Compounds Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 3M Company

8.3.1 3M Company Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Purging Compounds

8.3.4 Purging Compounds Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation

8.4.1 Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Purging Compounds

8.4.4 Purging Compounds Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Clariant AG

8.5.1 Clariant AG Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Purging Compounds

8.5.4 Purging Compounds Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Velox GmbH

8.6.1 Velox GmbH Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Purging Compounds

8.6.4 Purging Compounds Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Dupont

8.7.1 Dupont Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Purging Compounds

8.7.4 Purging Compounds Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Kuraray Co. Ltd.

8.8.1 Kuraray Co. Ltd. Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Purging Compounds

8.8.4 Purging Compounds Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Daicel Corporation

8.9.1 Daicel Corporation Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Purging Compounds

8.9.4 Purging Compounds Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Dyna-Purge

8.10.1 Dyna-Purge Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Purging Compounds

8.10.4 Purging Compounds Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 Chem-Trend

8.12 Purgex

8.13 Calsak Corporation

8.14 Reedy Chemical Foam & Specialty Additives

8.15 Magna Purge

8.16 Rapidpurge

8.17 Polyplast Muller GmbH

8.18 Slide Products, Inc.

8.19 ELM Grove Industries, LLC

8.20 Ultra Plast Asia Co., Ltd

8.21 Ultra System SA

8.22 RBM Polymers

8.23 Claude Bamberger Molding Compounds Corporation

8.24 Purge Right

8.25 Z Clean

8.26 Molds Plus International

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Purging Compounds Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Purging Compounds Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Purging Compounds Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Purging Compounds Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Purging Compounds Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Purging Compounds Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Purging Compounds Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Purging Compounds Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Purging Compounds Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Purging Compounds Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Purging Compounds Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Purging Compounds Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Purging Compounds Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Purging Compounds Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Purging Compounds Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Purging Compounds Upstream Market

11.1.1 Purging Compounds Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Purging Compounds Raw Material

11.1.3 Purging Compounds Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Purging Compounds Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Purging Compounds Distributors

11.5 Purging Compounds Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

