Opportunities for the global steam turbine maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) market to reach $31.7 billion by 2023

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the steam turbine MRO market looks promising with opportunities in the coal, gas fired, and nuclear energy based power generation market. The global steam turbine MRO market is expected to reach an estimated $31.7 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2018 to 2023. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing thermal power generation capacity in developing countries and aging fleet of steam turbines.

In this market, maintenance, repair, and overhaul services are offered by OEMs, Independent Service Providers (ISPs) as well as done by in-house maintenance department. MRO services provided by OEMs are expected to remain the largest segment and witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to long-term service agreements between OEMs and power producers.

Within the steam turbine MRO market, coal fired power plant is expected to remain the largest segment. Lucintel predicts that MRO services for nuclear energy based power plant is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by its growing installation base.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing fleet of aging turbines and growth in the commissioning of thermal power plants in the region.

In this market some of the OEMs such as GE, Siemens, Shanghai Electric, MHI, Harbin Electric, Dongfang Electric, and some of the ISPs such as Sulzer, Stork Turbo Services and Wood Group are provider of MRO services.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global steam turbine MRO market by type of service, type of service provider, plant fuel, turbine capacity, and region, and has compiled a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Steam Turbine MRO Market 2018-2023: Trends, Forecast and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a spring board for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast of the global steam turbine MRO market by type of service, service provider, plant fuel, turbine capacity, and region as follows:

By Type of Service [Value ($ Billion) from 2012 to 2023]:

• Maintenance

• Repair

• Overhaul

By Type of Service Provider [Value ($ Billion) from 2012 to 2023]:

• Original Equipment Manufacturers

• Independent Service Providers

• In-House

By Plant Fuel [Value ($ Billion) from 2012 to 2023]:

• Coal

• Natural Gas

• Nuclear

By Capacity [Value ($ Billion) from 2012 to 2023]:

• Less than 300 MW

• 300 MW to 599 MW

• 600 MW and Above

By Region [Value ($ Billion) from 2012 to 2023]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

This 144-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or helpdesk@lucintel.com. Lucintel offerings include energy market report, energy industry, commercial due diligence report, business strategy consulting and market research reports online.

This report answers following 10 key questions:

Q. 1. How big are the opportunities for the global steam turbine MRO market in by type of service (maintenance, repair, and overhaul), service provider (original equipment manufacturers, independent service providers, in-house), by plant fuel (coal, natural gas, nuclear), by capacity (less than 300 MW, 300 MW to 599 MW, 600 MW and above) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Which product segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q. 3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q. 11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last have years and what has its impact been on the industry?