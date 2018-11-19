Indian Packaging Industry Research Report, Market Research Report, Industry Statistics, Analysis, Trends, Growth : Ken Research

According to study, “Trends and Opportunities in the Indian Packaging Industry: Analysis of changing packaging trends in the food, cosmetics & toiletries, beverages, and other industries” some of the major companies that are currently working in the Indian packaging industry are Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd,Ester Industries Ltd,Flexituff International Ltd,Jindal Poly Films Ltd, Parekh Aluminex Ltd,TCPL Packaging Ltd, Time Technoplast Ltd,Uflex Ltd, Polyplex Corp Ltd, Bilcare Limited, Essel propack, Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd.

India is the sixth largest packaging market in the world. Packaging is a process of covering, wrapping of goods into a package. It involves designing & producing the wrapper for a product. It is essential for offering goods in safe and secured position to consumer. Industrial packaging is focuses on the handling convenience & protection during transportation. It is classified into three types: primary packaging, secondary packaging and tertiary packaging. Some primary functions of packaging are presentation, convenience, protection, preservations and economy. Secondary packaging is used to group the primary packets together, outside the primary packaging. Some secondary functions are containment, identification, suitability, labeling and handling etc. Additionally, tertiary packaging is used for bulk handling, warehouse storage and transport shipping e.g. palletized unit loads.

Some packaging types of industry packaging included flexible packaging, rigid plastics, rigid metal, glass and paper & board. Flexible packaging is any package or any part of a package whose shape can be readily changed, e.g. bags and pouches. A rigid-plastic material is defined as a material exhibiting no elastic deformation and perfect plastic deformation. Glass packaging is used for the production of glass containers, such as bottles, jars, drinkware, and bowls. Paper board is a thick, paper-based material that is generally thicker than regular paper. Paperboard comes in several different grades that possess unique characteristics making each grade suitable for different requirements and needs such as cereal, medicinal and cosmetic boxes.

Some functions of packaging are protective function, convenient function, graphic design and psychological function. Protective functions are included heat, pressure, vibration, water or moisture and shock or drop etc. Convenient functions are included transportation, stocking, image, design, size protection and after re-use productivity etc. Graphic designware included design, color and size.

Some growth drivers of packaging industry include retail growth & increased consumerism, rising in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, high demand from food & beverage industry, growth in pharmaceutical market & paint or lubricant industry and increasing demand from rural sector & logistics advantage etc. Some key trends of packaging industry are growth in consumer packaged goods, growth of organized retail, increasing use of flexible packaging, growth in the usage of metal packaging, usage of glass packaging for beverages, increasing usage of tetra packs for diary and juice products, coding and marking, aseptic packaging, usage of recyclable packaging material, vacuum packaging, modified atmosphere packaging, aerosol packaging, skin packaging, shrink and stretch packaging and temper evident packaging etc. Additionally, some challenges of packaging industry are rapid changes in technology, shortage and rising cost of raw material, costly skilled manpower, rising input costs, highly inadequate credit flow, lack of market access & advanced technology, lack of exposure to best management and manufacturing practices, lack of 100% commitment to the quality standards and non-availability of skilled man-power etc. Moreover some technologies are involved in packaging industry such as multi-layer films, bulk containers, specialty film and laminates, injection molded containers, two piece metal containers, roto molded containers and thin-wall glass containers etc.

In 2016, the Indian packaging market was valued at 231,542.5 million units and fixed packaging market was valued at 159,337.4 million. In 2018, the per capita packaging consumption is quite low rate at 8.7 kg. Strong favorable demographic factors such as increasing disposable income levels, rising consumer awareness and demand for packaged food are expected to drive the growth of packaging industry in country. It is estimated that packaging market will be grow at a CAGR of 9.2% to reach 359,421.9 million units in 2021.

