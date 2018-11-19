Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer Market Rising Demand, and Growing Industry 2018 to 2025

Fibre-reinforced plastic (FRP) is a composite material made of a polymermatrix reinforced with fibres.

The main market drivers are growing construction activities in Middle East and Africa region and increasing usage in automotive industry for weight reduction.

The worldwide market for Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new reportsandmarkets study.

This report focuses on the Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

JEC

Chongqing Polycomp

Owens Corning

PPG

Johns Manville

Saint-Gobain

Nippon Sheet Glass

Binani

BFG

China Beihai Fiberglass

Nitto Boseki

Jiangsu Jiuding New Material

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Polyester

Vinyl Ester

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Energy

Automotive

Marine

Construction & Infrastructure

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Consumer Goods

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer market.

Chapter 1, to describe Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer, with sales, revenue, and price of Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

