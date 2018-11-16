Limebok Landscaping Takes DesignBoard to a New Level

Limebok Landscaping, a multi-award winning design and build company based in Hemel Hempstead, has recently taken DesignBoard to a new level, incorporating DesignBoard into a recent garden design in multiple clever ways!

Brett Penny of Limebok Landscaping created an amazing garden design containing a bit of everything for clients that want to dine, relax and entertain outdoors, showing how DesignBoard, the greatest composite decking product on the market, can be utilised in several different ways to achieve bold and exciting looks.

The magnificent garden designed and created by Brett incorporated DesignBoard in many ways, including but not limited to flooring, walling, seating and features such as a barbeque and fire-pit, and featured a few different DesignBoard colours to create a range of zones/stand-out areas. The combination of horizontally laid DesignBoard and vertically laid DesignBoard used in the garden worked wonders!

The garden design showcased how DesignBoard decking is not only highly beneficial as flooring, but also how advantageous it can be for other uses, and in turn it is anticipated that more and more homeowners are going to start mixing up the way they are using DesignBoard.

More information about this garden design is available here.

A spokesperson and representative from DesignBoard, the leading composite decking manufacturer, was incredibly keen to comment saying, “It is always amazing to see our products used in such creative ways! If anyone is looking to incorporate DesignBoard into their gardens in unique ways they can call our team who are always delighted to provide advice and guidance.”

About DesignBoard

DesignBoard is an upcoming specialist provider of composite deck boards, a brand new innovative collection of outdoor decking that combines all of the attractive properties of timber with the reliability and low maintenance of composite decking. Available in a wide selection of colours and finishes there are DesignBoard options suitable to fulfil almost all possible needs and requirements therefore anyone looking to transform their outdoor spaces should check it out today. Full details regarding the composite decking suppliers and their innovative decking product is available on the company’s website: https://www.londoncompositedecking.co.uk/

