GSR2R’s Famous Christmas Incentive, Now Back by Popular Demand

Award-winning recruitment-to-recruitment consultancy GSR2R have once again announced this ‘Big Referral Incentive’, providing their clients, candidates and connections with the opportunity to win £100 of vouchers of their choice.

To be in with the chance of winning people must simply refer any experienced recruiters to GSR2R between now and Friday 14th December at 12pm, thereafter their name will be entered into a draw to win £1000 of vouchers.

Not only this but everyone that refers recruiters that go on to be successfully placed, are also receiving the GSR2R Referral Scheme bonus providing them with an additional £150 worth of vouchers – Allowing multiple people to win every day!

Those interested in referring candidates and being in with a chance of winning the £1000 of vouchers can do so by either emailing hello@gsr2r.com or calling 0203 8891670.

Full details, including terms and conditions, are available here: https://www.gsr2r.com/blog/gsr2r-famous-christmas-incentive-back-by-popular-demand/

A spokesperson and representative from GSR2R was incredibly eager to comment saying, “Here at GSR2R we recognised from early on that word-of-mouth referrals are the foremost way of sourcing the best and brightest candidates for our clients and this is why we regularly offer the chance of winning £1000 of vouchers. Doing this gives our team an opportunity to say thank you to those people who spread the word about our outstanding service, as well as helping someone take the next step forward in their careers.”

About GSR2R

GSR2R is a leading recruitment-to-recruitment company, able to source the greatest talent for recruitment consultant jobs in London. Whether you are looking for amazing recruiters to add to your team or you are a recruiter looking to land your dream job we are certain that this company will be able to assist you more than you could possibly begin to imagine. For full details regarding the company and to discover more information about what exactly they do, do not hesitate to visit their website today. We are sure that you will not be disappointed: https://www.gsr2r.com/

