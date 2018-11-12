Probiotics Ingredients Market in Europe Region to Generate Revenue of USD 1.23 billion by 2025

12 November 2018 –

The global Probiotics Ingredients Market size is expected to reach USD 3.56 billion by 2025 due to increasing product demand as a result of changing lifestyle and eating habits. Furthermore, rising health awareness among consumers pertaining to weight management is expected to shift their preference towards probiotics.

The U.S. Census Bureau estimated that population aged 65 years and above increased from 35 million in 2000 to 49.2 million in 2016, accounting for nearly 15.2% of total population in U.S. The National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) states that more than 50% population of U.S. have vitamin D deficiency. The above mentioned trends are expected to promote consumption of probiotic-fortified food.

Increasing R&D in fiber ingredients by functional foods manufacturers is expected to open new avenues for the probiotic ingredients market. Manufacturers have developed and identified proprietary strains of probiotics for specific applications to meet different requirements of different medical conditions. For instance, Lactobacillus fermentum VRI-003 PCC and Lactobacillus rhamnosus HN001 are used to cure eczema. This trend of identifying probiotic strains for specific applications is also expected to boost expansion of the global market.

In terms of application, probiotics food and beverages led the global market and is expected to foresee growth as a result of increasing spending on nutritional enrichment in finished goods. The market revenue from food and beverage segment was USD 1.59 billion in 2017. It is expected to reach USD 2.81 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period.

Product innovation in nutritional goods including yogurt, juices, kombucha, and pickles by prominent companies, such as Danone, is projected to have a positive impact on market growth. For instance, Danone offers Activia, a probiotic drink fortified with dairy ingredients. Easy availability of probiotic foods in specialist shops, pharmacies, and supermarkets is projected to increase product awareness and promote brand image among buyers, which, in turn, will boost development of the market.

Europe emerged as the largest market for probiotic ingredient in 2015 and is likely to expand further as a result of high visibility of probiotic-fortified food products in retail shops and e-commerce portals. The region generated a revenue of USD 696.3 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 1.23 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of around 7% over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain one of the lucrative segments over the forecast period. Significant rise in spending on incorporation of probiotic ingredients for preventive healthcare and sports nutrition by major companies including GSK and Pfizer can impel regional growth. Strong demand for probiotic ingredients from China and Japan, on account of rising consumer awareness regarding healthy metabolism and cardiovascular and gastrointestinal health is expected to bode well for global market.

