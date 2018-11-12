Anti-vibration Mounts Market Competitive Dynamics and Global Outlook 2026

High extent of vibration can cause significant destruction to machinery in the long run. Therefore, vibration isolation is essential to help improve the functioning of machines for longer duration. Rubber products are primarily used to avoid the transmission of vibration that a machine produces. These products act as isolating pads and absorb vibrations. Isolating pads stop vibrations from being transferred to adjacent machines and structures. These rubber products are known as anti-vibration mounts, isolation mounts, and vibration damping materials and are available in various configurations.

Anti-Vibration Mounts Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rubber mounts are the commonly used anti- vibration mounts for industrial applications. However, a common problem with rubber mounts is the effect of high temperatures on the stiffness of the rubber. At elevated temperatures, all types of rubber undergo degradation reactions. This is expected to hamper the anti-vibration mounts market during the forecast period.

The need to diminish noise emitted by industrial machinery and plants is rising. Vibration isolators act as important components of noise and vibration reduction from marine plants, industrial machinery, mechanical equipment, and industrial plants.

Anti-vibration Mounts Market: Segmentation

The anti-vibration mounts market can be segmented based on product type into:

Cylindrical Bobbins

T-Bush

Buffers & Bump Stops

Springs & Hangers

Captive Transit Mounts

Silent Marine

Cone & Cab Mounts

Machine Mounts

Hydro & Air mounts

Flanged Mounts

Sandwich Mounts

Rubber Springs & Custom Bonding

Rubber Sheeting/Matting

Bobbins, which are primarily made of rubber, is low cost anti-vibration solution to decrease vibration and shock in the industrial machinery and equipment. These bobbins are used in either compression or shear or a combination of both. Bobbins are available in various thread configurations for different industrial applications. Bobbins are specifically used in a wide range of applications such as exhaust mounts, air conditioning units, diesel engines, generator sets, and industrial equipment and machinery.

Rubber dampers are another popularly used anti-vibration mounts. They are generally used to decrease internal vibrations in machines such as motors, pumps, and power units. Rubber dampers sometimes permit vibrations in the machine parts but avoid the vibrations to be transmitted to the outside parts of the machine such as screens.

