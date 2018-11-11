QA Mentor Announced to Offer Security Testing Service for Mobile Applications

QA Mentor is one of the best QA companies that offer a wide range of software testing and quality assurance services. The company has announced to offer security testing service for mobile applications. This nonfunctional testing service will be provided as an independent software testing service to cater clients that want to test only security aspects of the mobile application.

“We offer complete mobile testing service to our clients. The mobile testing covers a wide range of functional and nonfunctional tests. However, there are some customers that are looking for independent security testing to assure their mobile applications are safe to use. To cater this segment of customers, we have launched our security testing service for mobile applications as an independent software testing service.” shared Ruslan Desyatnikov, CEO of the company.

This best software testing company will perform the security testing on all different types of mobile applications:

• Native apps for iOS and Android devices

• Cross platform applications

The company will also offer security testing service for backend of the mobile application to assure security of data stored at admin side.

The team of mobile security testing experts will test all different aspects to assure security of the mobile app. The spokesperson of this software testing company shares a list of items that will be tested to assure the security of the app:

• Authentication

• Point of entry

• Point of exist

• Flow

• Data leakage

• Encryption and Decryption

• Storage capacity

• Server side controls

“The aspects to be tested are highly dependent on the nature of the app. The most common are shared with you, but there can be some more aspects that we need to test to assure that the mobile app is safe and secure.” shared Ruslan Desyatnikov, CEO of QA Mentor.

According to the shared details, the testing engineers will assure the 5 factors are well tested as part of mobile app security testing:

1. Privacy

2. Authentication

3. Availability

4. Integrity

5. Authorization

This software testing company has a fully equipped mobile app testing lab furnished with the modern testing tools and mobile devices to test the mobile applications in real time environment. The company will use various testing methodologies to test the app.

The software testers will perform various actions to thoroughly test the app.

• Manual security testing

• Automated security testing

• Code assessment

• Feature inspection

• Surface level security hack tests

• Module level security hack tests

• And more

According to the shared details, the company uses both white box testing and black box testing to assure the security of the mobile app. Also, the company offers consulting and coaching services to the companies that already have a team of testing engineers butneed expert guidance.

About QA Mentor, Inc.

It is one of the best QA companies based in the USA. The company has 8 operational branches worldwide to cater customers round the clock. It offers a wide range of software testing services including security testing. For more details, please visit http://www.qamentor.com/testing-coverage/non-functional-testing/security-testing/