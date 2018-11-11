Inulin Market Estimated to Record Highest during by 2025

Market Overview:

Inulin is basically a type of starch which is mostly available in herbs, fruits and vegetables. fruits, vegetables and herbs. It is mostly consumed by consumers in their daily routine products such as wheat, garlic, chicory root, onion, wild yams and leeks among others. Inulin comprises of rich fiber and low calories. It is also considered as a dietary fiber because it is used for growth of intestinal bacteria. Also, consumers these days are more conscious about their health and use inulin as a nutritional component. Global Inulin market is estimated to raise in the coming years, in 2017 market size of the Inulin was XX million and in 2025 is expected to reach at XX million with growing CAGR of XX%.

Market Dynamics:

The multitude characteristics in terms of health benefits and its role as a functional food in inulin, advantages such as helps in weight loss and constipation are the factors boosting the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing demand from dietary industry such as cheese, yogurts, ice-creams, and others, increasing awareness towards health-friendly foods, increase in the number of diabetic patients, growing pharmaceuticals sector and increasing demand for naturally delivered ingredients are the factors expected to boost the growth of inulin market over the forecast period. However, development of symbiotic and rising use of alternative probiotic and prebiotic ingredients is expected to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Market Players:

Cargill, Beneo-Orafati SA, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, Jarrow Formulas, Shandong Baolingbao Biotechnology Co. Ltd, Sensus B.V, Fenchem, Inc, The Tierra Group, Ciranda, Inc, Wuxi Cima Science Co. Ltd, Adept Impex Private Limited, PMV Nutrient Products Pvt. Ltd., DingxiLonghai Dairy Co., Ltd, The Green Labs LLC are some of the prominent players in the Inulin market.

Market Segmentation:

Dietary supplement is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The reasons attributing to the growth of the market are inulin benefits to stimulate bacterial development through its non-digestible fiber which supports in maintaining human body calorie level. Asia Pacific region is expected to be the the fastest growing region majorly due to owing to growth of end-use industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals and dietary supplements. Countries such as China and India are expected to grow with the fastest CAGR due to government policies, disposable income and increasing demand for dietary products among others.

Market segmented on the basis of application:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Dietary Supplement

Others

Market segmented on the basis of region: