Fiber to the home Market By 2025: Deutsche Telekom AG, China Telecom., Vodafone Group plc, AT&T Inc.

Market Overview:

Fiber to the home (FTTH) is communication architecture in which high-speed internet, digital television and telephone services are provided to residences and businesses by using optical fiber directly from the operator’s switching equipment. Global Fiber to the home (FTTH) Market is expected to grow in the forecasted period, in 2017 market size of the Fiber to the home was XX million and in 2025 is expected to reach at XX million with growing CAGR of XX%.

Market Dynamics:

Fiber to the home provides customer and businesses faster connection speeds and higher bandwidth carrying capacity than twisted pair conductors. FTTH brings optical fiber cables directly from operator to building/homes replacing the existing copper cables or coaxial cable, which allows large bandwidth with higher delivery speed for consumers enabling more robust video, internet and voice service. Optical fiber carries bandwidth singles without degradation for more than 60 kilometers whereas, copper wires can carry high bandwidth but for few hundred yards so connection through copper wire is not feasible for longer distance.

Request For Report Sample: https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/upsample/120124676/Fiber-to-the-home-Market

Fiber cables offer reliability and consumes lower energy to run a network and carries higher bandwidth which is a major driver for this market. Growing demand for high-speed internet in residents due to increasing use of mobile apps and increasing installation of a smart system in home is fuelling the FTTH market. Telecom sector is growing as customers are opting for fast speed internet. Also, vast development in fiber optics and increasing use of the internet is penetrating the FTTH market.

However high fiber cable installation charges compared to copper wires can be a major restraint in fiber to the home market.

Market Players:

Deutsche Telekom AG, China Telecom., Vodafone Group plc, AT&T Inc., China Mobile Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corporation, DTRAN Inc, 3M Communication Technologies, DASAN Networks Inc, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd,., FiberHome Networks Co. Ltd., Softbank Group Corp., Telefonica S.A., ZTE Corporation, Enablence Technologies Inc., Fujikura Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corp. and Superior Essex Inc. are some of the major players operating in the FTTH market.

Market Segmentation:

The fiber to the home market is segmented on the basis of download speed, application and geography. On the basis of download speed the market can be split into Less than 50 Mbps, 50 to 100 Mbps, 100 Mbps to 1 Gbps, 1 Gbps to 10 Gbps. 100 Mbps to 1 Gbps is expected to dominate the market followed by 50 to 100 Mbps. By application the fiber to the home market is segmented into internet TV, VoIP, interactive gaming, VPN on broadband, virtual private LAN service, remote education and smart home.

On the basis of region the fiber to the home market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific. It is seen that North America has dominated the market due to growing demand in high speed internet for mobile and smart home equipment. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow in the forthcoming years as a government is investing in telecom industries, rapid increase in the internet users in this region also boosting the FTTH market. In India, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are investing in fiber to the home market.

Request Report For Toc: https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/TOC/120124676/Fiber-to-the-home-Market

Market segmented on the basis of mode of download speed:

– Less than 50 Mbps

– 50 to 100 Mbps

– 100 Mbps to 1 Gbps

– 1 Gbps to 10 Gbps

Market segmented on the basis of Application:

– Internet TV

– VoIP

– Interactive gaming

– VPN on broadband

– virtual private LAN service

– Remote education

– Smart home

Market segmented on the basis of region:

– North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

– Europe

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

– Latin America

• Brazil

• Rest of Latin America

– Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• South Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• Rest of MEA

Report Analysis: https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/upcomming/120124676/Fiber-to-the-home-Market